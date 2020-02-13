China coronavirus cases pass 70,000 as WHO mission gets underway

The number of deaths from the coronavirus in China's Hubei rose to more than 1,700 on Monday as international experts began a joint mission with their Chinese counterparts to tackle the epidemic.

Indeed, the total number of cases of so-called COVID-19 in the Asian country has passed the 70,000 mark, according to the latest update from the country's National Health Commission.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said its specialists had held their first meetings with Chinese health experts as part of efforts to find out how the new virus is spreading.

Crucial days ahead

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said of the gathering on Twitter: "We look forward to this vitally important collaboration contributing to global knowledge about the #COVID19 outbreak."

In another tweet he said: "Together, we are facing #COVID19 & we must use the window of opportunity to intensify our preparedness for it. And more than ever it’s time to let science & evidence lead policy. If we don’t, we are headed down a dark path that leads nowhere but division and disharmony."

Tedros had a word of warning for Chinese authorities, who have suggested there is light at the end of the tunnel. It is "impossible to predict which direction this epidemic will take," he said.

The UN's health body has also asked China for more information on how diagnoses are being determined.

Empty cultural sites: Coronavirus hits China's tourism industry Global impact The coronavirus epidemic has consequences for international cultural events. The Art Basel Hong Kong art fair has been canceled. China has downsized its participation in the 70th Berlin International Film Festival. The Chinese National Opera's New Year's Concert in Berlin was also canceled; musicians and performers are not allowed to leave because of the coronavirus crisis.

Empty cultural sites: Coronavirus hits China's tourism industry Closed to tourists Usually, crowds of tourists jostle their way through the Forbidden City. Now, a lonely tourist has Beijing's Palace Museum all to himself. The city's imperial palace, built from 1420 to 1644, is considered an architectural masterpiece and has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1987. It was initially the seat of the Ming and later the Qing dynasty, and where the emperor and his court lived.

Empty cultural sites: Coronavirus hits China's tourism industry Attractions on hold Disneyland Shanghai has closed its doors to the Magic Kingdom for the time being. The coronavirus outbreak intensified at the start of the Chinese New Year. Subsequent quarantine and travel restrictions caused the annual surge of holiday travel within and to China to collapse. Last year the industry reported a turnover of $78 billion (€71.5 billion) during the weeklong holidays alone.

Empty cultural sites: Coronavirus hits China's tourism industry No access In the fight against the coronavirus, China's authorities have not stopped at shutting down historical sites. Parts of the Great Wall of China, a powerful symbol for the country, have been closed off. The section of the wall in Badaling, northern Beijing (photo above), which is highly popular with tourists, is closed. Also closed are the Ming graves and the Yinshan Pagoda.

Empty cultural sites: Coronavirus hits China's tourism industry Dragon dance Spring in Shenyang in 2019: A dance group performs a dragon dance on the occasion of the Longtaitou Festival, when China celebrates the second day of the second month in the Chinese lunar calendar. It is known as "the day when the dragon raises its head," and the country and nature regain strength. This year, it falls on February 24, but the coronavirus epidemic could put a damper on events. Author: Stefan Dege (db)



US citizens on cruise ship return home

Meanwhile, US citizens were taken off a cruise liner on Sunday and flown home after being quarantined for two weeks off the coast of Japan.

Some 3,700 passengers and crew have been held on board the Diamond Princess since February 3. At least 355 of them have tested positive for the virus, by far the largest cluster of cases outside China.

Canadian, Italian, South Korean and Hong Kong passengers were expected to be repatriated in the coming days after their governments also announced plans to get them home.

jsi/nm (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

