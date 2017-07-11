China detained Australian TV anchor over 'national security'

A high-profile Australian TV anchor working for Chinese state media was arrested on "national security" grounds, China's government said on Tuesday.

Authorities detained Cheng Lei, a business journalist for the English-language CGTN channel, on August 14.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said authorities suspected Lei "of criminal activity endangering China's national security."

"Compulsory measures have been taken and an investigation is underway by the relevant authority," he said.

"This case is being handled according to the law and Cheng's legitimate rights and interests are fully guaranteed."

It is the first time that the Chinese government has commented on Cheng's detention, which has strained relations with Australia.

Australian journalists flee China

Two Australian correspondents fled China on Monday night after having sought refuge in Australia diplomatic missions across the country.

Bill Birtles, who works for public broadcaster ABC, and Michael Smith of the Australian Financial Review said they feared arrest by the Chinese authorities.

Diplomats eventually brokered a deal that said they could leave the country in exchange for agreeing to be interviewed by police.

Both said security officials questioned them about Cheng's case in the presence of Australia's ambassador to China.

Strained relations

China has repeatedly accused Australia of interfering in its internal affairs with its criticism of the country's human rights record and Beijing's crackdown on foreign media outlets.

Ties the two nations soured further in April when Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of coronavirus.

Beijing introduced several new tariffs on multiple Australian products a month later.

China is Australia's top trading partner. Last year, trade between the two countries was worth 170 billion US dollars (143 billion euros), according to Australian government statistics.

jf/rt (AFP, Reuters)