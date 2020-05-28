China charges two Canadians with spying

Ex-diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor were arrested for alleged espionage in 2018 after Canada detained a Huawei executive. They stand accused of "leaking state secrets."
Chinese prosecutors on Friday formally charged two Canadians with spying.
The Supreme People's Procuratorate said former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor were "suspected of foreign espionage" and "providing state secrets."
The background to the case
The pair were originally detained in 2018, shortly after Canada arrested Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on a US warrant.
In May this year, a court in Canada ruled that proceedings to extradite Meng to the US could go ahead.
