China charges two Canadians with spying

Chinese prosecutors on Friday formally charged two Canadians with spying.

The Supreme People's Procuratorate said former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor were "suspected of foreign espionage" and "providing state secrets."

The background to the case

The pair were originally detained in 2018, shortly after Canada arrested Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on a US warrant.

In May this year, a court in Canada ruled that proceedings to extradite Meng to the US could go ahead.

more to come...