 China: Central bank declares all cryptocurrency transactions ′illegal′

China: Central bank declares all cryptocurrency transactions 'illegal'

The People's Bank of China moved to bar all cryptocurrency transactions Friday. Overseas exchanges providing cryptocurrency services to mainland China will be considered illegal.

A coin with the Bitcoin cryptocurrency logo is seen with Chinese flag in the background

It's the latest move by Beijing to crack down on cryptocurrency trading

China's central bank has made all cryptocurrency transactions illegal in mainland China, the bank announced in a statement on Friday.

Overseas exchanges will be barred from serving mainland investors and financial institutions, payment processing firms and internet companies facilitating cryptocurrency trades will be blocked by the Chinese government.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

ar/rs (AFP, Reuters)

