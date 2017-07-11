China: Central bank declares all cryptocurrency transactions 'illegal'

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The People's Bank of China moved to bar all cryptocurrency transactions Friday. Overseas exchanges providing cryptocurrency services to mainland China will be considered illegal.
China's central bank has made all cryptocurrency transactions illegal in mainland China, the bank announced in a statement on Friday.
Overseas exchanges will be barred from serving mainland investors and financial institutions, payment processing firms and internet companies facilitating cryptocurrency trades will be blocked by the Chinese government.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
ar/rs (AFP, Reuters)