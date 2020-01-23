China cancels Lunar New Year events over deadly virus fears

Beijing has canceled mass Lunar New Year celebrations and put three cities on lockdown as part of China's efforts to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus virus, state-media reported Thursday.

The "large-scale events" to mark the new year include traditional temple fairs that attract mass crowds of tourists in recent years.

China's health officials said the virus can be passed onto others by respiratory transmission. At least 17 people have been killed in less than a month.

The Geneva-based World Health Organization is convening to decide whether to declare the virus outbreak a public health emergency.

On China's Weibo messaging service, state-run newspaper Beijing Evening News said the city government is canceling the events "to strengthen prevention and support" as hundreds of thousands of people are planning to travel for the Chinese New Year holidays this weekend.

The Beijing government added that they would provide more information "as the epidemic situation evolves."

Cities on lockdown

China on Thursday locked down three cities that are, in total, home to more than 18 million people.

Authorities in the major port city of Wuhan — where the new coronavirus first appeared — in central Hubei province told residents not to leave the city "without a special reason."

Trains and planes leaving from Wuhan were indefinitely suspended and tollways on roads leading out the city were closed, causing panic.

"We are feeling as though it is the end of the world," said one Wuhan resident on China's Weibo social platform, expressing concerns about possible food shortages.

Neighboring Huanggang and the city of Ezhou have also had a number of services shut down.

Forbidden City shut

Beijing will close the city's iconic Forbidden City on Saturday until further notice, the palace museum announced Thursday. The museum said on its official Weibo account that the decision was made "in order to avoid cross-infection caused by the gathering of people."

Across the capital, people wear face masks usually worn as a barrier against air pollution to protect themselves against infection.

One passenger at Beijing airport traveling for the Lunar New Year said she felt uneasy about boarding a plane, but wouldn't cancel her travel plans. She told DW that the coronavirus reminds her of the 2002 SARS epidemic, which killed hundreds of people.

"SARS broke out far away in southern China," she said. "But it wasn't long until the danger reached Beijing. The entire city was cut off; nobody came in or out."

Deadly outbreak

More than 570 people have been infected with the pneumonia-like virus across China, with most cases found in Wuhan. The first case of the new virus was detected on December 31 last year, and cases of the virus have since been confirmed in Vietnam, Japan, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and the US.

The 17 people who died in China were aged between 48 and 89 and had pre-existing health conditions, Chinese health authorities said Thursday.

The virus is believed to have merged from a seafood market that illegally sold wild animals.

