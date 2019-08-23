China: British consulate worker Simon Cheng released

The 28-year old had been in Chinese custody for more than two weeks. He had been accused of violating public security management regulations while in the city of Shenzhen, just across the bay from Hong Kong.
British consulate employee Simon Cheng Man-Kit was released after 15 days in administrative detention in China on Saturday morning, according to Shenzhen police.
Law enforcers issued a short statement on social media saying Cheng had been set free, as scheduled, and his rights had been protected "in accordance with the law."
The Hong Kong resident was detained by authorities after visiting Hong Kong's neighboring city of Shenzhen, which is in mainland China, on August 8.
Cheng was detained for more than two weeks for breaking a public security law.
Police in Shenzhen's Luohu district said he had "confessed to his illegal acts," without giving specific details.
"Simon has returned to Hong Kong," his family said on Facebook, adding he would take "some time to rest and recover."
His release was also confirmed by Max Chung, who had been lobbying the UK government for the consulate staffer to be set free.
'Stress test'
Meanwhile, Hong Kong has been bracing for more protests as the pro-democracy movement marks its 11th weekend. In addition to rallies, the activists had pledged conduct a "stress test" of transport links leading to the city's airport after a court banned new protests at the site.
Posters circulating online urged the protesters to "drag" their feet and be as slow as possible, aiming to cause disruption. Roads and railways leading to the airport operated normally as of Saturday morning.
Elsewhere, however, the city's MRT rail company closed four subway stations near the Kwun Tong area where one of the Saturday rallies was due to be held. On Friday, the transport company said that they had been given an injunction to prevent protesters from disrupting their services, and that they could immediately stop operating if "fights, vandalism or other acts of violence occur" at their stations.
Previously, Chinese state media criticized MRT for allowing "rioters" to leave the scene by train after clashing with police.
