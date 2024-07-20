China: Bridge collapses amid flash floods, killing several

Chinese state media reported that several people were killed and more were still missing after the bridge collapsed due to sudden downpours and flash floods.

At least 11 people died, and 30 people were missing after a bridge collapsed amid torrential rains in northwestern China, state media said on Saturday.

"Nearly 20 vehicles and more than 30 people" are missing after the collapse of the highway bridge, local broadcaster CCTV said.

The bridge in Zhashui County, in the Shaanxi province, collapsed at 8:40 p.m. on Friday local time due to sudden downpours and flash floods, state news agency Xinhua reported, citing authorities.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with five vehicles recovered from the water so far. All 11 confirmed deaths were bodies in the retrieved vehicles.

Local media visuals showed a submerged section of the bridge with water rushing over it.

