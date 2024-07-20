  1. Skip to content
China: Bridge collapses amid flash floods, killing several

July 20, 2024

Chinese state media reported that several people were killed and more were still missing after the bridge collapsed due to sudden downpours and flash floods.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with five vehicles recovered from the water

At least 11 people died, and 30 people were missing after a bridge collapsed amid torrential rains in northwestern China, state media said on Saturday.

The bridge in Zhashui County, in the Shaanxi province, collapsed at 8:40 p.m. on Friday local time due to sudden downpours and flash floods, state news agency Xinhua reported, citing authorities said.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with five vehicles recovered from the water so far.

More to follow...

ss/fb (AFP, dpa)