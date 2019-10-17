 China bans imports of black clothes to Hong Kong — report | News | DW | 17.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

China bans imports of black clothes to Hong Kong — report

China has banned exports of black clothing to Hong Kong, media report. On Thursday, security dragged lawmakers out of the regional parliament for demanding an inquiry into an attack on a human rights activist.

Hong Kong protest (Reuters/A. Awad)

On Thursday, the South China Morning Post reported a Chinese ban on the export of black clothing from mainland distributors to the semiautonomous territory of Hong Kong, where protesters have demonstrated for four months. Many did so stylishly — and strategically — dressed all in black: from their sneakers to their jeans to their T-shirts to their face masks.

Read more: Angela Merkel calls for peaceful resolution in Hong Kong

The Post cited a July 11 notice to Guangdong courier company PHXBUY, in which mainland officials halted delivery of several products. "They include yellow helmets, yellow umbrellas, flags, flagpoles, poster banners, gloves, masks, black T-shirts, metal rods, fluorescent tubes, bludgeon clubs," according to the newspaper, a subsidiary of Alibaba Group Holding Limited. "We cannot take delivery of the above products. ... Thank you for supporting us."

The yellow helmets and umbrellas have served double duty in previous waves of protests in Hong Kong — functioning both as symbols of demonstrators' desire for democracy and as protection for their heads.

Read more: Hong Kong moving toward 'martial law'

Alibaba is a mainland conglomerate. Central government officials are embedded in the company.

Watch video 03:26

HK protesters react to Xi's 'smashed bodies' comment

'Very vicious attack'

The report came a day after Jimmy Sham, a public face of the democracy movement, suffered an attack by five assailants armed with knives and hammers, which left him bloodied and lying in the street on Wednesday night. Doctors expect Sham to make a full recovery after the attack.

Read more: Hong Kong leader abandons speech amid lawmakers' protests

In September, at least two people, including a 15-year-old boy, assaulted Sham and his assistant while they dined in a cafe. That attack did not leave him injured.

Read more: Beijing's rise leaves the West feeling uneasy

The pro-democracy lawmaker Claudia Mo said the attackers had hoped to intimidate protesters and incite violence ahead of a major march scheduled for Sunday. "This very vicious attack took place practically on the eve of the call for yet another massive protest in Hong Kong on Sunday," Mo said in the territorial parliament on Thursday. "We can't help feeling that this entire thing is part of a plan to shed blood on Hong Kong's peaceful protests."

The protests in Hong Kong began as residents grew increasingly concerned that the central government had begun eroding the 50 years of freedoms promised when Britain handed the city-state over to China in 1997. The demonstrations have become the biggest popular challenge to President Xi Jinping since he took office in 2013.

Read more: Pakistan thanks China for 'support on Kashmir issue'

Police and allied groups that operate without uniforms have shot and wounded two people and injured thousands more by other means. Officers have arrested more than 2,300 people since June.

mkg/msh (Reuters, AP)DW's editors send out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Hong Kong leader abandons annual speech amid lawmakers' protests

Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam was forced to abort her annual policy address amid chaotic scenes inside the city's legislature. She later delivered her speech via video. (16.10.2019)  

Pakistan thanks China for 'support on Kashmir issue'

The dispute over India's move to scrap Kashmir's special status and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor were the main topics of discussion between two leaders. China's president is expected to travel to New Delhi soon. (09.10.2019)  

Anti-mask law: Hong Kong moving toward 'martial law'

Hong Kong has passed a new regulation threatening punishment for any protesters caught wearing masks. Expert Willy Lam told DW that the move could have grave consequences for the future of civil liberties in Hong Kong. (04.10.2019)  

Sieren's China: Beijing's rise leaves the West feeling uneasy

China's 70th anniversary celebration showed a nation confidently moving forward on its own terms. If we in the West find that unsettling, we need to realize we have played a part in China's rise, says Frank Sieren. (03.10.2019)  

Angela Merkel calls for peaceful resolution in Hong Kong

The protracted trade dispute between the US and China is affecting other countries as well, Merkel has told the Chinese premier. The German chancellor also stressed that a peaceful solution is needed for Hong Kong. (06.09.2019)  

WWW links

https://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

HK protesters react to Xi's 'smashed bodies' comment  

Related content

Hongkong Carrie Lam

Hong Kong protests: Carrie Lam misses her chance to restore calm 17.10.2019

Hong Kong's leadership has tried to win back public trust to calm protests. But with the demands of the pro-democracy movement, and with the chief executive sticking to the status quo, a breakthrough remains unlikely.

Hongkong Anti-Regierungsproteste

WorldLink: Q&A Hong Kong protests 11.10.2019

Hong Kong protesters have refused to follow a ban on face coverings, which went into effect following unprecedented violence. A group of lawmakers has even attempted to overturn the ban, saying Chief Executive Carrie Lam bypassed the Legislative Council when she invoked it under emergency powers. To find out more, WorldLink spoke with DW's Southeast Asia correspondent Charlotte Chelsom-Pill.

China Hongkong l Anti-Regierungsproteste - Demonstrant Hongkong China l Anti-Regierungsproteste

Hong Kong protests: Molotov cocktails thrown in metro station 12.10.2019

Molotovs have been thrown inside Kowloon metro station, Hong Kong police say. The station was seriously damaged in the attack, they said, but no injuries were reported.

Advertisement