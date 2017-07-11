 China bans import of German pork over African swine fever case | News | DW | 12.09.2020

News

China bans import of German pork over African swine fever case

China has joined South Korea is stopping the import of German pork after a case of African swine fever was uncovered in a wild boar. Local producers have lost their biggest export market outside the EU.

Chinese butcher in Beijing (picture-alliance/newscom/S. Shaver)

Germany's meat industry is worrying about its global exports after one of its biggest markets, China, declared an import ban on German pork.

The Chinese customs office and Agriculture Ministry announced the measure on Saturday, which also covers indirect imports and all pork-based products.

The ban will also take effect immediately, meaning that all exports already shipped will either be destroyed or sent back.

A spokeswoman from the German Agriculture Ministry confirmed that it had been notified, before adding that the ministry remained in talks with Chinese authorities.

According to the DPA news agency, the German government is hoping to limit the ban to certain regions of the country.

On Thursday it emerged that the carcass of a wild boar found in the state of Brandenburg, near Berlin had been infected with the African swine fever, the first known case in Germany.

Huge setback

The ban is likely to be a significant hit for the German pork industry, with exports to China worth around €1 billion ($1.2 billion) a year, and representing some 25% of Germany's pork export market.

Germany is the third-largest exporter of pork to China, which will now likely import more from the US, Spain, and Brazil.

China itself has seen an outbreak of swine fever since 2018, which has made it more reliant on imports. Some 100 million animals have died or had to be slaughtered.

African swine fever is deadly for pigs and wild boar, and there is no vaccine or medication to treat it, but it is considered harmless for humans.

Joachim Rukwied, president of Germany's Farmers' Association (DBA) condemned the decision as "clearly disproportionate and simply unacceptable," though he admitted that the move had been feared.

bk/mm (Reuters, dpa)

German farmers sweat as pig fever reaches western Poland

Italian authorities seize nearly 10 tons of infected Chinese pork

Police in Padua destroyed some 10 tons of pork infected with African swine fever on Wednesday. Italy has banned the import of Chinese pork in hopes of stopping the spread of the disease.  

Italian authorities seize nearly 10 tons of infected Chinese pork

Police in Padua destroyed some 10 tons of pork infected with African swine fever on Wednesday. Italy has banned the import of Chinese pork in hopes of stopping the spread of the disease.  

Germany: Schnitzel shortage predicted over swine fever in China

A 50% collapse in Chinese pork production due to the swine fever epidemic could prompt price rises for schnitzel in Europe. A bidding war with the world's largest consumer of pork products is now underway.  

