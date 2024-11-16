China: At least 8 killed in mass stabbing in Wuxi

Police say a 21-year-old student went on a stabbling rampage in China's eastern city of Wuxi, leaving at least 8 people dead and 17 wounded.

A stabbing spree in China's eastern city of Wuxi left eight people dead on Saturday, police said in a statement. Another 17 were injured.

The authorities identified the suspect as a 21-year-old student.

The attack took place at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Art and Technology in Jiangsu province.

The AFP news agency cited police as saying the alleged knifeman has been arrested.

The incident comes just days following a hit-and-run incident where thirty-five people were killed and 43 others were injured after a car drove into a group of people outside a sports center in the southern city of Zhuhai.

This is breaking news story and will be updated shortly.