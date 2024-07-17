China: At least 6 killed in shopping mall fire

Authorities have removed at least six bodies after extinguishing a blaze at a high-rise building in western Sichuan province. Another 30 people were rescued from the blaze.

At least six people have died in a fire at a shopping mall in southern China, state media reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at a shopping complex in Zigong, a city in western Sichuan province.

Another 30 people were rescued from the blaze.

"By 8:20 pm (1220 GMT), the fire had been extinguished," state broadcaster CCTV said.

What do we know about the fire?

The blaze broke out at the bottom of a 14-story building.

Footage broadcast by CCTV showed thick black smoke towering above the building.

Zigong, home to around 2.5 million people, is located in southwestern China.

Fires are common in China due to lax building standards and poor enforcement of regulations. Fires at an apartment block in Nanjing and a school dormitory in Yanshanpu were among several deadly blazes this year.

