China: At least 6 killed in shopping mall fire

China: At least 6 killed in shopping mall fireJuly 17, 2024
At least six people have died in a fire at a shopping mall in southern China, state media reported on Wednesday.
The incident occurred at a shopping complex in Zigong, a city in western Sichuan province.
Another 30 people were rescued from the blaze.
"By 8:20 pm (1220 GMT), the fire had been extinguished," state broadcaster CCTV said.
What do we know about the fire?
The blaze broke out at the bottom of a 14-story building.
Footage broadcast by CCTV showed thick black smoke towering above the building.
Zigong is home to around 2.5 million people.
This is a developing story. More to follow...
zc/rm (AFP, Reuters)