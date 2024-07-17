China: At least 6 killed in shopping mall fire

Authorities have removed at least six bodies after extinguishing a blaze at a shopping mall in western Sichuan province.

At least six people have died in a fire at a shopping mall in southern China, state media reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at a shopping complex in Zigong, a city in western Sichuan province.

Another 30 people were rescued from the blaze.

"By 8:20 pm (1220 GMT), the fire had been extinguished," state broadcaster CCTV said.

What do we know about the fire?

The blaze broke out at the bottom of a 14-story building.

Footage broadcast by CCTV showed thick black smoke towering above the building.

Zigong is home to around 2.5 million people.

This is a developing story. More to follow...

zc/rm (AFP, Reuters)