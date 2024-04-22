China: At least 4 dead, thousands evacuated in severe storms

Days of torrential rainfall have swelled rivers and waterways in southern China's Pearl River Delta, with authorities warning heavy flooding is expected.



Four people are dead and 10 others missing



More than 110,000 people have been evacuated, with four killed and 10 more missing, amid ongoing heavy rainfall in southern China, state media reported Monday.

State broadcaster CCTV reported on Sunday that floods as high as 5.8 meters (19 feet) above the warning limit would strike in Pearl River tributaries on Monday morning.

"Three deaths were reported in Zhaoqing City while the remaining one is a rescuer in Shaoguan City," state news agency Xinhua reported, citing local authorities.

Tens of thousands evacuated

Xinhua reported that across the province, 110,000 people had been relocated, with 25,800 of them resettled in emergency shelters, according to provincial authorities.

The cities of Shaoguan, Qingyuan, Zhaoqing and Jiangmen to the west and north of the provincial capital, Guangzhou, have been hardest hit.

Guangdong is China's populous manufacturing hub and is home to more than 127 million people.

Rescuers on motor boats in the southern province evacuated trapped residents, while some elderly people were carried by piggyback from their homes.

Helicopters were deployed to rescue villagers caught in rural landslides.

Emergency services have been evacuating people from floodzones using motorboats Image: Huang Guobao/Xinhua/picture alliance

Heavy rain expected through Monday

Torrential rain is expected to continue through Monday, with weather authorities predicting thunderstorms and strong winds in coastal areas.

The National Meteorological Center said neighboring provinces, including parts of Fujian, Guizhou and Guangxi, would also be affected by "short-term heavy rainfall."

"It is expected that the main impact period of strong convection will last from daytime until night," it added.

