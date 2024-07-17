China: At least 16 killed in shopping mall fire

Authorities have removed at least 16 bodies after extinguishing a blaze at a high-rise building in western Sichuan province. Another 75 people were rescued from the blaze.

At least 16 people died in a fire at a shopping mall in southern China, state media reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at a shopping complex in Zigong, a city in western Sichuan province.

Another 75 people were rescued from the blaze, according to official news agency Xinhua.

"By 8:20 pm (1220 GMT), the fire had been extinguished," state broadcaster CCTV said.

It was not immediately known what caused the fire or how many people were in the building when the fire broke out.

What do we know about the fire?

The blaze broke out at the bottom of a 14-story building and firefighters responded to a call shortly after 6 p.m.

The building houses a department store, offices, restaurants, and a movie theater.

Footage broadcast by CCTV showed thick black smoke towering above the building.

Zigong, home to around 2.5 million people, is located in southwestern China.

Fires are common in China due to lax building standards and poor enforcement of regulations. Fires at an apartment block in Nanjing and a school dormitory in Yanshanpu were among several deadly blazes this year.

