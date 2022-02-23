 China asks for ′all parties to exercise restraint′ | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 24.02.2022

DW News

China asks for 'all parties to exercise restraint'

Watch video 00:37

Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo prior to their talks in Beijing, China, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Putin on Friday arrived in Beijing for the opening of the Winter Olympic Games and talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, as the two leaders look to project themselves as a counterweight to the U.S. and its allies. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

How is China reacting to the Russia-Ukraine crisis? 23.02.2022

Experts say Beijing wants to avoid overtly taking sides, while looking for divisions in how Western countries respond to Russian aggression.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - DECEMBER 30: Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen giving her remarks during the Inauguration of theÂ All-out Defense Mobilization Agency in Taipei, Taiwan, December 30, 2021. Walid Berrazeg / Anadolu Agency

Wary of China, Taiwan calls for vigilance amid Ukraine escalation 23.02.2022

Taiwan is watching China closely as Russia orders troops into Ukraine's separatist regions. President Tsai Ing-wen has said Taiwan must raise its surveillance and alertness.

An electric board shows the world's stock market prices indicating Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo on Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Donbas and multi-pronged attack on several Ukrainian cities has begun. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )

Oil breaches $100, gold soars as Russia attacks Ukraine 24.02.2022

Global stocks have fallen amid fears that the invasion would further fuel price rises and hurt the global economic recovery. The military intervention could deepen the food crisis in many countries, experts warn.

A militant of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) observes the area at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces near the rebel-controlled settlement of Yasne (Yasnoye) in Donetsk region, Ukraine January 14, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Russia says Donbas separatists ask Putin for military support 23.02.2022

Pro-Russian separatist leaders in Ukraine's Donbas region have requested military support from Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.