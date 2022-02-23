China asks for 'all parties to exercise restraint'

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Experts say Beijing wants to avoid overtly taking sides, while looking for divisions in how Western countries respond to Russian aggression.
Taiwan is watching China closely as Russia orders troops into Ukraine's separatist regions. President Tsai Ing-wen has said Taiwan must raise its surveillance and alertness.
Global stocks have fallen amid fears that the invasion would further fuel price rises and hurt the global economic recovery. The military intervention could deepen the food crisis in many countries, experts warn.
Pro-Russian separatist leaders in Ukraine's Donbas region have requested military support from Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version