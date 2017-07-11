China approves plan to reform Hong Kong electoral system

China's parliament voted to pass legislation on Hong Kong's electoral system on Thursday.

Chinese leaders are hoping to bring in a "patriotic" government in the enclave after months of pro-democracy rallies shook the city.

How did the NPC vote?

The National People's Congress voted overwhelmingly in favor of the planned changes.

The legislation passed with only one abstention and 2,895 delegates voting in favor. The Congress regularly unanimously or overwhelmingly rubber stamps plans proposed by the Party.

What does this mean for Hong Kong?

The plan will allow the ruling Communist Party to appoint more of Hong Kong's lawmakers, reducing the share elected by the public.

The move is seen as a crackdown on the democratic movement and an erosion of the autonomy guaranteed to the city when it was handed over to China in 1997.

Beijing rejected these complaints and said the new measures were necessary to protect the region's stability.

What does the Hong Kong election reform law change?

Election committee members increased by 300 to 1,500

New appointed members are likely to be pro-Beijing voters

Seats in the legislative council increased from 70 to 90

More seats for Beijing loyalists, fewer for opposition candidates

The election committee is responsible for choosing Hong Kong's Chief Executive and many of the members of the legislative council (LegCo). An increased number of pro-Beijing officials would weaken the power of the opposition to influence the city's leadership.

The election committee is responsible for choosing Hong Kong's Chief Executive and many of the members of the legislative council (LegCo). An increased number of pro-Beijing officials would weaken the power of the opposition to influence the city's leadership.

How did officials in Hong Kong react?

The new legislation has been seen as the final nail in the coffin for Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement.

Bernard Chan, a senior advisor to Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam, called the move a "setback" for the progress the city had made on democratic development since it was released by the UK in 1997.

"Over the last 23 years, we clearly didn't do a good job to show to the central government that these so-called political reforms are actually helping 'One Country, Two Systems'," Chan told AFP.

The new powers place the city "firmly in the hands of forces that are patriotic and love Hong Kong," parliamentary spokesman Wang Chen said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...