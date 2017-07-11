China applies to join trans-Pacific trade pact

China on Thursday filed an application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a major free trade agreement signed by 11 Pacific countries in 2018.

Before the agreement was refitted as the CPTPP, it had been known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). That had been drafted by the United States under former President Barack Obama as a cornerstone of the US "pivot to Asia" policy intended to counter China's regional influence.

After Obama's successor, Donald Trump, withdrew the US from the TPP in 2017, the remaining signatories renegotiated and renamed the agreement.

Current signatories to the CPTPP include Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan and New Zealand.

More to come...

wr/rt (AFP, Reuters)