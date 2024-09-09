China announces joint naval, air drills with Russia

China has announced joint naval and air drills with Russia. The exercises, which start this month, underline the growing closeness of the two giant powers.

The Chinese Defense Ministry on Monday said it would hold joint military drills with Russia sending naval and air forces for a maritime patrol of "relevant areas of the Pacific Ocean" in September.

The move underscores the progressive alignment of the two countries, both militarily and economically, in opposition to the Western-led liberal democratic order.

What do the exercises involve?

Russian and Chinese forces are set to join the "North-Joint 2024" exercises in the skies and around the Sea of Japan and Sea of Okhotsk, off Russia's coast.

"This exercise aims to deepen the strategic cooperation level between the Chinese and Russian militaries and enhance their ability to jointly deal with security threats," the Chinese ministry said.

As well as a patrol, the ministry said China would participate in Moscow's "Ocean-2024" strategic exercise, a strategic command and staff exercise involving all branches of Russia's armed forces.

What do both countries have to gain?

Russia is seeking China's help in strengthening its position as a Pacific power, while Moscow has supported China's territorial claims in the South China Sea and elsewhere.

Increasingly, this has come to include the 180-kilometer (110-mile) wide

Taiwan Strait dividing mainland China from the self-governing

island democracy of Taiwan. Beijing considers the island part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force if necessary.

Moscow and Beijing have increased military and economic cooperation in recent years, each opposing "Western hegemony" — particularly a perceived US domination of global affairs. In the run-up to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the two countries declared a "no limits" partnership.

NATO leaders claim China has become "a decisive enabler" of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, prompting Beijing to warn the US-led military bloc against "provoking confrontation."

rc/rm (AFP, AP, Reuters)