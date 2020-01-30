 China angry over coronavirus cartoon in Danish newspaper | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 30.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

China angry over coronavirus cartoon in Danish newspaper

Denmark's Jyllands-Posten printed a cartoon of the Chinese flag with virus-like figures in place of the symbolic yellow stars. China is demanding an apology from the paper, which has previously waded into controversy.

caricature of chinese flag in newspaper (AFP/I.M. Odgaard / Ritzau Scanpix)

Doctors consider viruses to be "attackers wearing a cloak of invisibility," parasites that invade a weak host to attack its system or sometimes even bring it down entirely. This is why viruses are frightening. In the medical world, viruses are regarded as unpredictable, perfidious, often even invulnerable enemies. Even a country like China seems powerless against such an invisible killer.

China versus Jyllands-Posten

Can China not take a joke because the Danish daily Jyllands-Posten has put salt in the wound? A caricature published on Monday shows the five yellow stars of the Chinese flag as cartoon-like little virus creatures. China says the reference to the coronavirus 2019-nCoV, a new virus that emerged in December in the city of Wuhan and has since claimed more than 100 lives, hurts the feelings of the Chinese people. The paper and the illustrators should apologize, according to an official statement issued by the Chinese Embassy in Copenhagen.

Chinese flag, red with one big and 4 small yellow stars in upper lefthand corner (Colourbox)

The flag of China was first raised in 1949

The five stars symbolize China's vastness, which is also part of its economic strength: China, Manchuria, Mongolia, Sinkiang and Tibet. They also represent the population structure: workers, peasants, petty bourgeoisie and "national bourgeoisie."

The caricature turns not just the virus's human hosts but also the entire country into a patient. The spread of 2019-nCoV thus points out the vulnerability of a potential superpower.

Portrayals of the prophet

Jyllands-Posten has remained calm. The paper previously caused a stir in 2005 when it published twelve cartoons depicting the central prophet of Islam, Mohammad.

Editor-in-chief Jacob Nybroe said the point of the cartoon was not to make fun of China and added that the newspaper is not considering apologizing for something it does not believe is wrong.

"As far as I can see, we are dealing with two different cultural views," Nybroe wrote in the paper. "We have a strong tradition of freedom of expression and caricature in Denmark, and we will continue to have it in the future."

He added he did not feel the cartoon violated Danish law. Cartoonist Niels Bo Bojesen has often made fun of other countries' flags: He gave the Turkish flag a bullet hole and Saudi Arabia's green flag a dollar bill of the same color.

As of Thursday, the paper had maintained its position and not issued an apology. However, it did publish an opinion from Feng Tie, China's ambassador to Denmark, arguing why he believed it was wrong and offensive to publish the cartoon.


Flag goes viral on social media

The coronavirus-themed cartoon had spread rapidly on the internet shortly after its intial publication, polarizing social networks including Twitter.

German newspapers also printed the cartoon, with mixed reaction. "How insensitive can you be," wrote the below user. "China is fighting the virus, people are dying, people are afraid. And journalists from safe, comfortable Denmark think it is incredibly funny to print this flag."

A worldwide boycott of Danish goods and protests by Muslim organizations — in which more than 100 people died — followed the publication of the Muhammad cartoons in Jyllands-Posten. China, which ranks sixth in terms of Denmark's exports, could hurt the Scandinavian country's economy.

So far, the Chinese have responded by denigrating the Danish flag and circulating images online depicting it with swastikas, sanitary towels and as a coffin.

This user reminded Denmark that it took them only four hours to capitulate in WWII. The Scandinavian country has yet to given in its latest cartoon dispute.

DW recommends

Coronavirus vaccine — a race against time

Researchers in China and the US are developing a vaccine for the new Coronavirus. If all goes well, they may run the first tests in three months. A vaccine would be available mid-year — at the very earliest. (28.01.2020)  

Coronavirus: Everything you need to know

How is it transmitted? What are the symptoms? And which precautionary measures are recommended to stop it spreading? (27.01.2020)  

Related content

Japan Osaka Menschen mit Masken wegen Coronavirus

Coronavirus death toll hits 170 — live updates 30.01.2020

As the World Health Organization prepares for an emergency meeting, countries are evacuating their citizens from the virus epicenter and countries are closing borders. Read the latest updates here.

Karikatur von Guillaume Doizy

Charlie Hebdo and the demise of caricature 07.01.2020

Five years after the Islamist attack on the Parisian satire magazine "Charlie Hebdo," experts say caricatures in the press are an endangered species — and not only in France.

Geert Wilders

Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders holds Muhammad cartoon contest 29.12.2019

Geert Wilders revived a controversial Prophet Mohammad cartoon competition. The Dutch politician declared the winner to be a dark drawing of a bearded man wearing a black turban.

Advertisement

Film

Berlinale Filmstill | My Salinger Year (micro-scope)

Berlinale: 70th edition takes shape

New management, new locations and hot new competition: The 70th Berlin International Film Festival starting February 20 brims with fresh ideas while honoring cinema stalwarts including actor Helen Mirren.  

Arts.21

Naomi Klein, author & climate activist (Getty Images/C. Koall)

Naomi Klein’s Plan to Save the World

Globalization critic and environmental activist Naomi Klein is convinced that only a radical Green New Deal can save the climate and humanity.  

Arts.21

Billie Eilish (picture-alliance/AP Images/Invision/R. Grabowski )

Musicians fight Climate Change

Streaming uses a lot of energy, & drawn-out tours and live events are bad for the environment. More and more musicians are trying to be more eco-friendly.  

Arts

Frontalansicht des Genter Altars von Jan van Eyck. (picture-alliance/akg-images)

The Ghent Altarpiece: a masterpiece with an adventurous history

Looted, burned and hidden: Jan van Eyck's Ghent Altarpiece had an eventful history over the centuries. But the revolutionary realism of the paintings remains just as spectacular.  

Digital Culture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Getty Images/B. Stansall)

#Megxit: Twitter reacts to Meghan and Harry's announcement

The surprise news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to retire from royalty has triggered a series of humorous reactions on Twitter — as well as harsher comments reflecting polarization on the topic.  