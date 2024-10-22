China and Vatican extend deal over Catholic bishops

China and the Vatican have agreed to extend a deal on the appointment of Catholic bishops in the Asian nation by four years. Some conservative Catholics have criticized the accord for handing too much control to Beijing.

The Chinese government confirmed that it had reached a provisional agreement Tuesday on appointing bishops in the East Asian country for a further four years.

The accord, which was previously renewed every two years, gives China's communist officials possible input into who Pope Francis appoints.

What the two sides said

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian confirmed the move at a press conference in Beijing, telling journalists that China and the Catholic Church want to improve their relations.

The Vatican confirmed the agreement. "The Vatican ... remains dedicated to furthering the respectful and constructive dialogue" with China, it said in a statement.

What we know about the accord

While the Vatican says the pope alone decides on the appointment of bishops, the agreement document has never been made public and there are concerns that Beijing could exert undue influence.

Some Catholics have criticized the arrangement for handing over too much control to China.

Among the most vocal critics has been Cardinal Joseph Zen, who served as bishop of Hong Kong from 2002 to 2009.

The provisional agreement was first concluded in 2018, since when it has been extended twice.

China has previously insisted on its exclusive right to name bishops as a matter of national sovereignty.

Meanwhile, the Vatican insists the pope has the right to name the supposed successors to the original Apostles.

The 2018 agreement was aimed at establishing a middle ground, although the Holy See has acknowledged it was a bad deal and the only one it could get.

More than 10 million Catholics live in China, which has a population of around 1.4 billion people.

rc/wmr (dpa, Reuters)