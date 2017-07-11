China accuses US of creating 'imaginary enemy' at high-level talks

China accused the United States of making an "imaginary enemy" out of Beijing at a high-level meeting in the northeastern port city of Tianjin on Monday.

The talks between US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and her Chinese counterpart come amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies.

The US "wants to reignite the sense of national purpose by establishing China as an 'imaginary enemy,'" Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng said at the meeting.

"The hope may be that by demonizing China, the US could somehow [...] blame China for its own structural problems," Xie told Sherman, according to a readout issued by Beijing.

Xie also said the US was responsible for a "stalemate'' in bilateral relations and called for a change in "its highly misguided mindset and dangerous policy.'' He added that Washington was not qualified to level criticism on human rights.

Highest-ranking US official in China

Sherman is the highest-ranking US official to visit China since US President Joe Biden took office in January.

She is taking part in talks with Xie, who is in charge of US-China relations, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Notably, she will not be visiting Beijing.

Ahead of the visit, US officials had given an overview of the deputy secretary of state's expected position at the meeting. The US said it welcomed competition with China but insisted upon a level playing field and "guardrails" to avoid any potential conflicts.

The US has been critical of China's handling of Hong Kong and raised concerns about its treatment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang. The US Senate has passed a bill to ban imports from the region in China's far west over forced labor concerns.

Potential road to a Biden visit?

Sherman's visit follows a highly contentious meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, earlier this year, where Wang and veteran Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

The talks ended with Chinese officials railing against the state of US democracy and the US accusing China of stalling progress at the meeting.

Ties between Washington and Beijing have continued to deteriorate since then, with retaliatory sanctions and diplomatic jabs from both sides.

Sherman's visit is being viewed as a step towards an eventual meeting between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

