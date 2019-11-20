 China accuses UN human rights chief of inflaming Hong Kong unrest | News | DW | 01.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

China accuses UN human rights chief of inflaming Hong Kong unrest

China has criticized the UN high commissioner for human rights after she suggested Hong Kong authorities should launch an investigation into the use of force during protests.

A Hong Kong protester holding a flaming Molotov cocktail (picture-alliance/Zuma/I. Abreu)

China accused the UN high commissioner for human rights of inflaming "radical violence" in Hong Kong after she urged authorities to conduct an investigation into excessive force used by police to quell ongoing protests.

Commissioner Michelle Bachelet, the former president of Chile, wrote in an opinion piece published in the South China Morning Post on Saturday that Hong Kong authorities should seek a "broad, open and inclusive dialogue with the whole community" and urged Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam to hold an "independent and impartial judge-led investigation."

Read more: Sieren's China: Beijing is coy about plans for Hong Kong

The Chinese mission in Geneva, Switzerland, responded on Saturday by saying Bachelet's words will only "embolden the rioters to conduct more severe radical violence.''

They called Bachelet's comments "inappropriate." The demand for an open investigation into potential excessive force used by police has been one of the key demands of protesters.

Michelle Bachelet (AFP/F. Coffrini)

Bachelet called for an independent investigation of the violence in Hong Kong protests

What is the situation in Hong Kong now?

On Saturday, hundreds of activists gathered for a unity rally, vowing to continue protesting until the government implements change.

The last seven days have seen a local election victory for the pro-democracy bloc as well as the gaining of US support for their cause. Many hope this could be the turning point in the protests after sieges on university campuses in November led to some of the most bloody clashes between police and protesters.

Read more: Opinion: No political solution in sight in Hong Kong

Protests first began in June after a controversial extradition bill which has since been scrapped. But protesters widened their demands to include an opening up of democracy in the region. Violence has increased with fatalities on both sides.

The issue of police brutality during the protests has become more important as footage emerged of police officers attacking protesters. Carrie Lam has until now refused to entertain the idea of an investigation into excessive use of police force.

Hong Kong police have arrested 5,890 people as a result of the protests.

Watch video 01:43

Hong Kong protesters emboldened by election landslide

ed/sms (AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Opinion: No political solution in sight in Hong Kong

Hong Kong police are threatening to use live ammunition, but applying more force will not resolve the situation. The territory is facing a political crisis — and a political solution is needed, writes Philipp Bilsky. (18.11.2019)  

Hong Kong police end university siege

The standoff at Hong Kong Polytechnic University was one of the most violent episodes in six months of protests. But the end of the siege saw activists vow to hold protests and strikes in the coming days. (29.11.2019)  

Sieren's China: Beijing is coy about plans for Hong Kong

There's an apocalyptic feeling in Hong Kong. Dialogue between the city-state's government and the protesters seems further off than ever. DW's Frank Sieren says officials don't seem to have the will to find a compromise. (20.11.2019)  

Hong Kong police shoot protester as violence escalates

Two people were seriously injured in the latest uptick in violence in Hong Kong. An anti-government protester was shot and a pro-government man set on fire. Activists have urged investigations of police brutality. (11.11.2019)  

Hong Kong riot police on edge, fire tear gas

A flash mob sprang up in Hong Kong's financial district, a day after two protesters were critically wounded. The United States has expressed "grave concern" over recent developments and condemned violence on all sides. (12.11.2019)  

WWW links

https://www.scmp.com/comment/opinion/article/3039705/hong-kongs-leaders-have-only-one-way-out-protest-crisis-broad-open

Audios and videos on the topic

Hong Kong elections – Wake-up call for Beijing?  

Hong Kong protesters emboldened by election landslide  

Related content

Hongkong Proteste

Hong Kong protests: Dozens hold out inside a besieged university campus 20.11.2019

Dozens of anti-government protesters are still holed up inside a Hong Kong university after hundreds had fled deteriorating conditions. Authorities have warned that police may fire live rounds to clear the area.

Außenminister Heiko Maas in China

Germany's Maas: China should comply with human rights obligations 26.11.2019

After leaked documents revealed details about China's internment of Muslim Uighurs, Germany's foreign minister urged Beijing to uphold human rights. German carmaker VW, meanwhile, has defended its presence in China.

Huda Al-Sarari nominiert für den Martin Ennals Award 2020

Three women named finalists for top human rights prize 26.11.2019

Three prominent human rights defenders have been put forth as candidates for the prestigious Martin Ennals Award — marking the first time the jury has nominated three women for the prize.

Advertisement