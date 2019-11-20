China accuses UN human rights chief of inflaming Hong Kong unrest

China has criticized the UN high commissioner for human rights after she suggested Hong Kong authorities should launch an investigation into the use of force during protests.
China accused the UN high commissioner for human rights of inflaming "radical violence" in Hong Kong after she urged authorities to conduct an investigation into excessive force used by police to quell ongoing protests.
Commissioner Michelle Bachelet, the former president of Chile, wrote in an opinion piece published in the South China Morning Post on Saturday that Hong Kong authorities should seek a "broad, open and inclusive dialogue with the whole community" and urged Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam to hold an "independent and impartial judge-led investigation."
Read more: Sieren's China: Beijing is coy about plans for Hong Kong
The Chinese mission in Geneva, Switzerland, responded on Saturday by saying Bachelet's words will only "embolden the rioters to conduct more severe radical violence.''
They called Bachelet's comments "inappropriate." The demand for an open investigation into potential excessive force used by police has been one of the key demands of protesters.
What is the situation in Hong Kong now?
On Saturday, hundreds of activists gathered for a unity rally, vowing to continue protesting until the government implements change.
The last seven days have seen a local election victory for the pro-democracy bloc as well as the gaining of US support for their cause. Many hope this could be the turning point in the protests after sieges on university campuses in November led to some of the most bloody clashes between police and protesters.
Read more: Opinion: No political solution in sight in Hong Kong
Protests first began in June after a controversial extradition bill which has since been scrapped. But protesters widened their demands to include an opening up of democracy in the region. Violence has increased with fatalities on both sides.
The issue of police brutality during the protests has become more important as footage emerged of police officers attacking protesters. Carrie Lam has until now refused to entertain the idea of an investigation into excessive use of police force.
Hong Kong police have arrested 5,890 people as a result of the protests.
ed/sms (AFP, AP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Hong Kong police are threatening to use live ammunition, but applying more force will not resolve the situation. The territory is facing a political crisis — and a political solution is needed, writes Philipp Bilsky. (18.11.2019)
The standoff at Hong Kong Polytechnic University was one of the most violent episodes in six months of protests. But the end of the siege saw activists vow to hold protests and strikes in the coming days. (29.11.2019)
There's an apocalyptic feeling in Hong Kong. Dialogue between the city-state's government and the protesters seems further off than ever. DW's Frank Sieren says officials don't seem to have the will to find a compromise. (20.11.2019)
Two people were seriously injured in the latest uptick in violence in Hong Kong. An anti-government protester was shot and a pro-government man set on fire. Activists have urged investigations of police brutality. (11.11.2019)