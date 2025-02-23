China accuses Australia of 'hyping' live-fire navy drills

China conducted naval drills between Australia and New Zealand over two days. Beijing said it is "deeply surprised and strongly dissatisfied" with Australia's remarks which it said were "inconsistent with facts."

China on Sunday dismissed Australia's allegations that it did not give adequate notice before conducting naval drills in international waters.

China's Defense Ministry said that Canberra had made "unreasonable accusations" and deliberately "hyped up" the situation after three flights were diverted because of Beijing's live-fire drills.

On Saturday, China, for the second consecutive day, conducted live-fire naval drills in international waters between Australia and New Zealand, which led to disruptions in flights.

Three passenger flights headed to New Zealand were diverted following which, both Australia and New Zealand complained of inadequate prior notice.

Marles said that while China did not violate international law, it did not follow the best practice of giving 12-24 hours' notice, and Canberra had raised this issue with Beijing.

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said on Saturday that the government did not yet have "a satisfactory answer from China as to the question of the notice" of the drills, which he has said was "disconcerting" for commercial aviation.

What did China say?

Wu Qian, the ministry's top spokesperson, said China did not violate the international law and had issued prior notice.

"During the period, China organized live-fire training of naval guns toward the sea on the basis of repeatedly issuing prior safety notices," Wu said in a statement posted on the Defense Ministry's website.

"The relevant remarks from the Australian side are completely inconsistent with the facts," he added.

Wu said there was no impact on air safety for passenger planes.

"Australia, fully knowing this, made unreasonable accusations against China and deliberately hyped it up," Wu said.

"We are deeply surprised and strongly dissatisfied."

