  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German electionUkraine warMiddle East crisis
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
ConflictsChina

China accuses Australia of 'hyping' live-fire navy drills

Midhat Fatimah with AP, AFP, Reuters
February 23, 2025

China conducted naval drills between Australia and New Zealand over two days. Beijing said it is "deeply surprised and strongly dissatisfied" with Australia's remarks which it said were "inconsistent with facts."

https://p.dw.com/p/4qvHU
China defence ministry spokesperson Wu Qian
China defence ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said China safety notices before conducting naval drillsImage: Chen Boyuan/HPIC/dpa/picture alliance

China on Sunday dismissed Australia's allegations that it did not give adequate notice before conducting naval drills in international waters.

China's Defense Ministry said that Canberra had made "unreasonable accusations" and deliberately "hyped up" the situation after three flights were diverted because of Beijing's live-fire drills.

On Saturday, China, for the second consecutive day, conducted live-fire naval drills in international waters between Australia and New Zealand, which led to disruptions in flights.

Three passenger flights headed to New Zealand were diverted following which, both Australia and New Zealand complained of inadequate prior notice.

Marles said that while China did not violate international law, it did not follow the best practice of giving 12-24 hours' notice, and Canberra had raised this issue with Beijing.

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said on Saturday that the government did not yet have "a satisfactory answer from China as to the question of the notice" of the drills, which he has said was "disconcerting" for commercial aviation.

What did China say?

Wu Qian, the ministry's top spokesperson, said China did not violate the international law and had issued prior notice.

"During the period, China organized live-fire training of naval guns toward the sea on the basis of repeatedly issuing prior safety notices," Wu said in a statement posted on the Defense Ministry's website.

"The relevant remarks from the Australian side are completely inconsistent with the facts," he added.

Wu said there was no impact on air safety for passenger planes.

"Australia, fully knowing this, made unreasonable accusations against China and deliberately hyped it up," Wu said.

"We are deeply surprised and strongly dissatisfied."

Edited by Zac Crellin

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Aerial vew of Muri on the east coast of Rarotonga in the Cook Islands

Cook Islands announces deep sea minerals deal with China

Cook Islands announces deep sea minerals deal with China

The Cook Islands has announced five-year agreement with China for the exploration of seabed minerals. New Zealand has urged the self-governing nation to keep to its "free association" relationship with Wellington.
PoliticsFebruary 22, 2025