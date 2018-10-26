China: 40 children and staff injured in knife attack on primary school

More than 40 students and staff members were injured in a knife attack at a primary school on Thursday, state media reported.

The attack took place at a school in the city of Suzhou in the Guangxi autonomous region, according to reports on Twitter from the Global Times newspaper.

Chinese news portal The Paper identified the suspected attacker as a 50-year-old man who works as a security guard at the school, DPA news agency reported.

Police have taken him into custody.

The school’s principal and another security guard were among the injured, The Paper said.

Video footage posted on social media showed children with bandages walking or being carried out of a health center, where a crowd had gathered outside.

Stabbings at schools in China tend to be blamed on mentally ill individuals who are frustrated with society.

Due to strict gun control laws in China, many of these attacks are carried out with knives or home-made explosive devices.

More to come…

