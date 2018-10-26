 China: 40 children and staff injured in knife attack on primary school | News | DW | 04.06.2020

News

China: 40 children and staff injured in knife attack on primary school

Over 40 children and staff have reportedly been injured in a knife attack at a primary school in south China.

Archive image: An ambulance at the Beijing Chaoyang An'yuan Hospital affiliated to Capital Medical University

More than 40 students and staff members were injured in a knife attack at a primary school on Thursday, state media reported.

The attack took place at a school in the city of Suzhou in the Guangxi autonomous region, according to reports on Twitter from the Global Times newspaper.

Chinese news portal The Paper identified the attacker as a 50-year-old male, dpa reported.

More to come…

Symbolbild Krimi Mord Messer Blut

China knife attack leaves kindergarten children injured 26.10.2018

A woman in China slashed kindergarten students with a knife as they returned to their classroom after morning exercises. China has experienced a number of knife attacks on children in recent years.

China Messerangriff Grundschule in Peking

Children injured in Beijing primary school attack in China 08.01.2019

The Xicheng district government reports that 20 schoolchildren were wounded and taken to hospital in Beijing. Authorities say the attacker was armed with a hammer.

