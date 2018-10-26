China: 40 children and staff injured in knife attack on primary school

Over 40 children and staff have reportedly been injured in a knife attack at a primary school in south China.
More than 40 students and staff members were injured in a knife attack at a primary school on Thursday, state media reported.
The attack took place at a school in the city of Suzhou in the Guangxi autonomous region, according to reports on Twitter from the Global Times newspaper.
Chinese news portal The Paper identified the attacker as a 50-year-old male, dpa reported.
More to come…
DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.