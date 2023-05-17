  1. Skip to content
A file photo of a Chinese fishing ship
Chinese fishing vessel prepares to fish for squidImage: Joshua Goodman/AP Photo/picture alliance
CatastropheChina

China: 39 missing after boat capsizes in Indian Ocean

15 minutes ago

A Chinese fishing vessel with the crew of 39 people capsized in the Indian Ocean. So far, no missing person was found.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RSuA

A Chinese fishing vessel capsized in the central Indian Ocean, state media reported on Wednesday.

The distant-water fishing vessel "Lupeng Yuanyu 028", owned by Penglai Jinglu Fishery Co Ltd based in Shandong province, capsized at about 3 a.m. Beijing time on Tuesday (1900 GMT Monday), Chinese broadcaster CCTV said.

According to the media, the crew of 17 Chinese, 17 Indonesian and five Filipino sailors is missing.

"So far, no missing persons have been found," state broadcaster CCTV said, adding that President Xi Jinping had ordered a search and rescue operation.

Rescue operation is underway

Search and rescue teams from Australia and several other countries have arrived on the scene and China has deployed two vessels to assist in the operation, the broadcaster reported.

China's maritime search and rescue center had informed relevant countries of the incident, and the Foreign Ministry had told its missions in Australia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Indonesia, the Philippines and other countries to coordinate search and rescue operations, it said.

dh/fb (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

A participant at the Malta Pride Parade surrounded by a giant rainbow flag

LGBTQ rights in Europe: Malta leads, Poland lags

Equality9 hours ago
