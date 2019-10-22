 Chile′s president Pinera unveils social reforms to halt deadly protests | News | DW | 23.10.2019

News

Chile's president Pinera unveils social reforms to halt deadly protests

The president of Chile has announced a series of social reforms after a metro fare-hike sparked days of deadly protests. Whether the reforms will stop the general strike planned for Wednesday remains to be seen.

A man wearing a red scarf on his head throws a cardboard box onto a fire in the street

Responding to Chile's President Sebastian Pinera announced a package of social measures on Tuesday, following five days of violent proteststhat have left at least 15 people dead.

Read moreWhat's behind wealthy Chile's deadly protests?

In a speech at the presidential palace in Santiago, president Pinera said he would increase the universal basic pension by 20%, freeze tariffs on electricity and proposed a law that would see the state cover the costs of expensive medical treatment.

"Faced with the legitimate needs and social demands of the citizenship, we have received with humility and clarity the message Chileans have given us," Pinera said.

Chile president Sebastián Piñera in front of the Chilean flag

Chilean president Sebastian Pinera has promised reforms in a bid to ease protests

Following his speech, the president took to Twitter to post the new social agenda saying that he has heard the voices of the Chilean people "loud and clear."

Read more: Opinion: Chile protests shine light on economic inequality

Are the reforms enough?

Watch video 01:44

Chile protests explode into violence

The president's proposal comes ahead of general strike planned for Wednesday. The Copper Workers Federation (FTC) announced it would participate in the strike along with teachers and public sector employees.

On Tuesday, workers at the Escondida mine, the largest copper deposit in the world, partially paralyzed work in support of the demonstrations.

The protests were sparked when the Chilean government announced it was going to increase the fares on the Santiago metro.

The fare-hike has since been cancelled, but not before 15 people died and over 1,900 people were arrested  in the student-led protests, according to UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet.

  • A demonstrator waves a Chilean flag as the troops spread out (Reuters/I. Alvarado)

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    A national protest

    The sight of soldiers on the streets is unsettling for many citizens of a country still haunted by memories of military rule under dictator Augusto Pinochet. Armored personnel carriers drove slowly through the streets deploying heavily-armed troops as violence worsened in the capital, Santiago, and across the country. Here, one demonstrator waves a Chilean flag as the troops spread out.

  • The police chase a demonstrator during clashes (AFP/M. Bernetti)

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    Hundreds of arrests

    Although Chile is one of South America's wealthiest economies, resentment has been rising over increased living costs and the shortcomings of public services. With Santiago engulfed in rioting over several days, security forces and protesters clashed repeatedly.

  • Demonstrators argue with Chilean army soldiers during clashes in Santiago (AFP/M. Bernetti)

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    Widening wealth gap

    The protests began over a planned hike in transport fares last week, but have turned into a movement against Chile's economic model of creeping privatization, low wages and growing inequality.

  • A bus set ablaze (Imago-Images/Aton Chile/S. Cisternas)

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    State of emergency

    Metro stations, buses and businesses were set ablaze as the protests began to turn violent. Soldiers were deployed on the capital's streets for the first time since the military dictatorship ended in 1990, and a state of emergency was imposed. Curfews were also put in place in several other Chilean cities.

  • A protester kicks a tear gas canister

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    Cloud of violence

    Although President Sebastian Pinera canceled the planned hike in subway fares, the violence has only worsened, leading to nearly a dozen deaths. Tear gas has been used against the protesters, and the army confirmed it had shot people dead while chasing looters. Meanwhile, at least three people died when supermarkets were set on fire.

  • A demonstrator holds a sign reading Let's be realistic, let's ask for the impossible

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    Asking for the impossible?

    This demonstrator is holding a sign that reads "Let's be realistic, let's ask for the impossible." After meeting with heads of the legislature and judicial system, President Pinera has pledged to seek "solutions" to "reduce excessive inequalities" in the country. Protesters, however, don't appear to placated.

    Author: Richard Connor


kmm/ (AFP/EFE)

