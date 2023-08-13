Chile's four-legged fire protection

Nature and EnvironmentChileChile's four-legged fire protectionTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentChileNicole Ris21 minutes ago21 minutes agoChile was heavily affected by historic wildfires in February. As the country is hoping to prevent similar disasters in the future, in the forests of Santa Juana a couple has been working with a goat fire brigade over the past few years.https://p.dw.com/p/4V9FOAdvertisement