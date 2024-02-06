Chile's former President Pinera dies in helicopter crash

Chilean former President Sebastian Pinera was one of four people traveling in a helicopter that crashed south of the capital Santiago. Pinera was president twice, most recently leaving office in 2022.

Chilean former President Sebastian Pinera has died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday.

Interior Minister Carolina Toha confirmed that Pinera had died and his body had been recovered, as did the former president's office.

Initial reports from the government and the Chile's national disaster agency SENAPRAD had confirmed a helicopter crash in the southern town of Lago Ranco, with one deadand three injured but gave no details as to who was on board. However, these coincided with multiple media outlets reporting Pinera's death citing sources.

Pinera served as president twice, between 2010 and 2014 and 2018 and 2022.

This is a developing story, more to follow...

km/msh (AFP, EFE, Reuters)