PoliticsChile

Chileans get a second chance to vote on a new constitution

Beenish Javed
December 16, 2023

In 2020 an overwhelming majority of Chileans voted to replace the country’s constitution which dates back to the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. Since then they’ve rejected one draft constitution. Now voters are being presented with a new version.

https://p.dw.com/p/4aFvk
