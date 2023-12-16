Chileans get a second chance to vote on a new constitution

PoliticsChileChileans get a second chance to vote on a new constitutionTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsChileBeenish Javed12/16/2023December 16, 2023In 2020 an overwhelming majority of Chileans voted to replace the country’s constitution which dates back to the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. Since then they’ve rejected one draft constitution. Now voters are being presented with a new version.https://p.dw.com/p/4aFvkAdvertisement