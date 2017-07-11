Chileans elect body to rewrite Pinochet-era constitution

Chileans are casting ballots in a weekend poll to elect 155 delegates who will be tasked with drafting a new constitution. The vote has been billed as the country's most vital since the fall of the military dictatorship in 1990.

The delegates, along with 17 indigenous envoys, will have 9 months to revise the constitution.

Any reforms will require a two-thirds agreement within the new Constituent Assembly, before the constitution is approved, or rejected, by the nation in 2022.

Overhauling Chile's existing constitution — enacted in 1980 by the late General Augusto Pinochet's junta — was a widespread demand focused on social inequality during mass protests in October 2019. The unrest claimed 36 lives and was triggered by hikes in public transport fares.

In a subsequent plebiscite, in October last year, 80% of voters backed the rewrite procedure, which excludes current members of congress.

Artists After the Escape: Chile's coup, dictatorship and the path to democracy Chile's September 11 September 11, 1973, changed the lives of many Chileans forever. General Augusto Pinochet, commander in chief of the Chilean army, overthrew the incumbent socialist president, Salvador Allende. The military bombarded the presidential palace "La Moneda" in the capital Santiago, arrested government supporters, leftists and Pinochet opponents.

Artists After the Escape: Chile's coup, dictatorship and the path to democracy Salvador Allende, a people's president The socialist president had only been in office for three years before the coup. After having nationalized companies and dispossessed great land owners, his government faced massive opposition. The US didn't approve of the socialist leader in South America either. With the help of the CIA, Washington boycotted Allende's economic policies and incited Chile's media against the government.

Artists After the Escape: Chile's coup, dictatorship and the path to democracy The president's death President Allende committed suicide on the day of the coup, stating in his farewell speech that his commitment to Chile did not allow him to take an easy way out. The photo above shows soldiers and firefighters carrying his body from the presidential palace. Meanwhile, the Estadio Nacional stadium was used as a concentration camp: 40,000 people were detained there, thousands tortured and killed.

Artists After the Escape: Chile's coup, dictatorship and the path to democracy A stadium as a concentration camp Walter Ramirez, cameraman for DW's "After the Escape" feature, was also arrested. A student at the time, he was walking with a friend when soldiers arrested the two of them on September 11, 1973. His friend not only had long hair, he also had Argentinian pesos on him, which he needed to travel to his wife and son in Argentina. For days, the alleged "traitors" were kept in the national stadium.

Artists After the Escape: Chile's coup, dictatorship and the path to democracy Shots in the changing room Walter Ramirez and his friend were locked into a changing room with nearly 100 other men. They all needed to share two bathrooms, while bored soldiers shot at the windows. After several days, Walter and his friend were released. To this day, he doesn't know why. Could it be because his father worked for a US company? The topic is taboo in his family.

Artists After the Escape: Chile's coup, dictatorship and the path to democracy General turned dictator: Augusto Pinochet The head behind the coup was General Augusto Pinochet, supreme commander of the armed forces. He governed Chile from 1973 until 1990 in a dictatorial style. Political parties and leftist trade unions were forbidden. Freedom of opinion ceased to exist. Despite all this, the Pinochet regime continued to be supported by the US, as well as some politicians in Germany.

Artists After the Escape: Chile's coup, dictatorship and the path to democracy Torture, assassinations and book burnings Chilean artists, writers and intellectuals were also persecuted. Song writer Victor Jara was arrested, tortured and shot to death in a basketball stadium in Santiago. Books written by authors regarded as bothersome were burnt on the streets. Numerous opponents of the regime were to leave Chile over the next months and years.

Artists After the Escape: Chile's coup, dictatorship and the path to democracy Antonio Skarmeta: exile in Berlin Author and university professor Antonio Skarmeta also fled Chile in 1973. For 16 years, he lived in exile in Berlin where he wrote "Nixpassiert" (Nothing Happened) and "The Postman," two highly successful books that were adapted into film several times. Exile was a theme that would dominate his life. His story is told in the DW special feature, "After the Escape."

Artists After the Escape: Chile's coup, dictatorship and the path to democracy Isabel Allende's flight from Chile Another internationally acclaimed writer who left Chile is Isabel Allende, author of the bestseller "The House of the Spirits." In 1975, the journalist and women's rights activist fled to Venezuela. Incidentally, President Salvador Allende was not her uncle, as is often claimed, but the cousin of her father. In her novel "Paula," she describes her years in exile. She now lives in the US.

Artists After the Escape: Chile's coup, dictatorship and the path to democracy Numbered days for Pinochet In August 1987, dictator Augusto Pinochet oversaw a military parade in honor of the 14th anniversary of his coup (picture). But his days were numbered. A national referendum on his political future was planned for October 1988. The opponents of his dictatorship mobilized all available forces. With a spectacular action, they initiated change for Chile.

Artists After the Escape: Chile's coup, dictatorship and the path to democracy A successful No campaign In October 1988, the Chilean population decided whether or not Augusto Pinochet should run as the sole candidate during the next elections. Yes or no? A colorful campaign mobilized the masses. A majority dared to say no. It was the beginning of the end of the dictatorship.

Artists After the Escape: Chile's coup, dictatorship and the path to democracy Peaceful transition to democracy In 1990, Pinochet handed over power to Christian Democrat Patricio Aylwin (right). However, until 1998, Pinochet continued serving as supreme commander of the armed forces. Implicated in over 300 criminal charges, a final verdict wasn't reached by the International Criminal Court before Augusto Pinochet's death at the age of 91, on December 10, 2006.

Artists After the Escape: Chile's coup, dictatorship and the path to democracy The dictatorship's legacy in a divided society It took a long time for Chile to deal with its former dictatorship. Democracy has by no means solved all problems. On this photo from March 2017, people demonstrate against the AFP pension system, which was privatized during the Pinochet era and still excludes many people from obtaining a pension. The dictatorship continues to haunt the country, but at least people can now demonstrate for change. Author: Susanne Spröer (ad)



This weekend's poll, entering its second day Sunday was seen largely a battle between candidates of Chile's left and right, said analysts. Some 1,300 candidates, half of them women as stipulated, were vying for a place in the Constituent Assembly.

On Saturday, 20.4% of 14 million eligible voters had cast ballots, said Chile's Electoral Service, amid parallel votes for mayors, governors and councilors.

"It's the hour for us, for all who have been fighting for a most just country, to be part of the change," said constitutional panel candidate Natalia Aravena, a 26-year-old nurse, who lost an eye during Chile's recent wave of protests.

President hopes constitution will reflect nation's 'soul'

Parties on Chile's political right defend decades of free-market economics and private property rights anchored in the existing constitution.

Chile reputedly has the third most multimillionaires in Latin America.

Leftist parties, however, want privatized resources to be returned to state control and more public spending on education, health, pensions and social welfare.

Activist groups also want environmental protection enshrined in the new draft.

Casting his ballot in Santiago, President Sebastian Pinera said: "I hope we have a constitution that captures the soul of our nation."

Economist Silvia Navarrete, with her daughter in her arms, said she voted for a system in which "rights and duties are really fair for all human beings."

Last February, a report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said 53% of Chilean households were economically vulnerable, with the poorest 20% gleaning a mere 5.1% of total income.

It traced low levels of satisfaction to "persistently high inequality."

Campaigning ahead of this weekend's constitutional delegate election was complicated by Chile's exposure to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaccination rates are relatively high in the nation of 19 million, where some 30,000 people have died of the coronavirus.

