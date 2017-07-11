Chile votes to replace Pinochet-era constitution: early referendum results

Chileans voted overwhelmingly to replace their military dictatorship-era constitution in a referendum, the electoral service said on Sunday evening, citing partial results.

Out of the 11% of votes counted so far, a total of 77.27% had approved the option of a fresh charter to replace one drafted in 1980 under the right-wing dictator Augusto Pinochet.

Unofficial tallies by local broadcasters suggested the vast majority of voters had also picked a specially-elected body of citizens to draft the new constitution, rather than a mixed body of lawmakers and citizens, news agency Reuters reported.

Center-right President Sebastian Pinera pledged the referendum in a bid to quell mass protests that broke out in 2019 against the country's neoliberal economic policies.

More than 14 million people, both at home and abroad, were eligible to vote in the referendum. It is widely seen as the most important vote in Chile since the return to democracy in 1990.

The poll was set for April this year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Citizens and democracy have triumphed," Chile's Pinera said, following the early results. "This plebiscite is not the end, it is the beginning of a path that we must all walk together to agree on a new constitution for Chile," he added.

"Until now, the constitution has divided us. From today we must all work together so that the new constitution is the great framework of unity, stability and future."

What's wrong with the current constitution?

Many Chileans see the current constitution as deeply flawed. It lacks fundamental social rights, particularly for Indigenous peoples. It was also created to limit state intervention to a minimum and privatized the social welfare system, said political scientist Gabriel Negretto, a former adviser to the United Nations.

As a result, Chile suffers from poorly funded public education and health systems, high costs of living, appallingly low pensions and high levels of private debt.

What happens next?

If the final result is the same as the early result — showing that Chileans want a new constitution — then the constituent assembly, the committee that will draw up the document, will have to be elected. This is set to take place in April 2021.

Its members would then have a year to draft the new constitution.

