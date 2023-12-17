Chile votes in second attempt to renew constitution

A previous draft that was written up by a left-wing-dominated committee was rejected in 2022. The new draft, penned by the far-right opposition, is also expected to be voted down.

Chileans headed to the polls Sunday to once again vote on a referendum aimed at replacing the country's dictatorship-era constitution.

This is the second time in as many years that Chile has held a ballot to replace its current text that dates back to the time of military dictator Augusto Pinochet.

Protests sparked calls for change

The vote for potential reform comes after large-scale, passionate and occasionally violent protests against inequality gripped the South American country in 2019, led primarily by young people.

The unrest kicked off a process to scrap the constitution — a move supported by 80% of voters in a 2020 referendum — which had its roots in the nation's bloody 17-year military dictatorship.

The surge in street protests also resulted in the election of the young, leftist President Gabriel Boric who had previously been a student activist.

Four years on from those protests, however, enthusiasm has waned, largely due to the pandemic, inflation and economic stagnation, say analysts.

This is Chile's second constitutional process, after the one in September 2022 was resoundingly rejected by the electorate Image: SEBASTIAN CISTERNAS/Aton Chile/IMAGO

Rejection likely

The latest draft was overseen by the far-right opposition Republican Party after citizens voted against a progressive version in September 2022 that attempted to enshrine environmental protections and the right to elective abortion.

Sunday's voting started at 8 a.m. (1100 GMT) and was due to close at 6 p.m. (2100 GMT). Results are expected to be released within a few hours after polling stations close, which by law are guarded by the military.

If the new text is approved, it could further hinder President Boric's manifesto of progressive tax and pension reforms.

Polls, however, have predicted another rejection.

