Chile: UN chief demands probe into protester deaths

At least five people have died after a garment factory outside of Santiago was set ablaze, bringing the death toll from a wave of unrest to at least eight. Protests led by students began last week over a metro fare hike.
UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Monday called for an independent probe into protester deaths during weekend demonstrations, citing "disturbing allegations" of excessive use of force by security services.
The death toll could be as high as 13 with 44 injured, nine of them seriously, and 283 detailed, said Bachelet, citing figures from the National Human Rights Institution.
More than 1,900 people have been arrested, according to figures from Chile's interior ministry cited by Bachelet.
Protests led by students began last week over a metro fare hike, which has since been cancelled.
State of emergency
Five people died on Sunday when a garment factory was set aflame by looters in a suburb north of Santiago.
Earlier, officials reported that two people had burned to death in a fire at a store controlled by US retail chain Walmart, while a third person had died in hospital.
Curfew extends to third night
Police and the military on Sunday used tear gas and water cannon against protesters in the capital as violent clashes raged on for a third day, with protesters setting fire to buses, smashing metro stations, vandalizing shops and knocking down traffic lights.
"We are at war with a powerful, relentless enemy that respects nothing or anyone and is willing to use violence and crime without any limits," President Sebastian Pinera said late Sunday in an unscheduled talk from the military headquarters.
At an emergency meeting with state officials, Pinera defended his decision to call a state of emergency and deploy thousands of troops.
"Democracy not only has the right, it has the obligation to defend itself using all the instruments that democracy itself provides, and the rule of law to combat those who want to destroy it," he said.
A curfew, intended to keep people "calm and in their homes" will be enforced for a third night in a row in Santiago on Monday.
Major transit disruptions
At least two airlines have cancelled or rescheduled flights into Santiago, affecting 1,400 passengers on Sunday and Monday. School has been suspended in most parts of the metropolitan area for Monday.
Nearly all the public transport serving the capital city's 7 million people was paralyzed on Sunday. Cynthia Cordero told The Associated Press (AP) that she had to walk 20 blocks to reach a pharmacy to buy diapers, only to find it had been burned out.
"They don't have the right to do this," she said, adding it was right to protest "against the abuses, the increases in fares, against bad education and an undignified pension, but not to destroy."
With the public transit system depleted by the destructive protests, people lined up at gas stations over the weekend as they tried to fill up for the upcoming work week.
Subway system chief Louis De Grange told AP that workers would try to ensure one line was up and running by Monday, but that it could take weeks or months for the other four to resume service.
On Saturday, in an attempt to quell unrest, Pinera announced he was suspending the metro fare increase that prompted the violent demonstrations. But rioting has continued, with the president pledging to look for "solutions" to "reduce excessive inequalities" in the country.
Pinera acknowledged that demonstrators had "good reasons" to protest. "But nobody, nobody, has a right to behave with the brutal illegal violence of those who have destroyed, set fire to or damaged more than 78 stations of the metro of Santiago," he said.
One week of unrest
The protests began on Monday over an increase in metro fares from the equivalent of $1.12 to $1.16 (an increase of €.02), but have morphed into an expression of broader discontent at the cost of living in one of Latin America's wealthiest and most unequal nations.
What started as mass fare-dodging led by students turned into violence and vandalism over the course of the week, with fires set to metro stations and damage done to other parts of the capital.
About 9,400 military personnel have been deployed to keep the peace, according to the Department of Defense.
The rioting has led to millions of dollars in damage to burned buses and destroyed metro stops, office buildings and storefronts.
