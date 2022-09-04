Chile referendum: a few voters’ voices

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Chileans are voting on a new constitution, which is backed by leftist President Gabriel Boric. Opinion polls suggest they could reject the new text due to conservative concerns on issues such as abortion.
Chile is undergoing a political sea change under its new leftist president, Gabriel Boric. His administration wants to introduce major reform.
Nearly 95% of Tunisians voted to redraft the constitution in a way that critics say would damage democracy. Major parties boycotted the vote and the turnout was 30.5%, according to electoral officials.
Tunisia is set to hold a referendum next week on a new constitution. But critics fear President Kais Saied will use the constitution to return Tunisia to autocracy.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version