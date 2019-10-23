 Chile protests: President calls for cabinet reshuffle | News | DW | 26.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Chile protests: President calls for cabinet reshuffle

In an attempt to ease week-long protests, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera has said there will be a cabinet reshuffle. Chileans are protesting the economic situation in their country.

Sebastian Piñera, Präsident von Chile (picture-alliance/dpa)

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Saturday called for a major cabinet reshuffle in a bid to pacify a week of mass protests against inequality. Pinera did not announce the specifics of the reshuffle or say when it would occur.

Pinera's announcement follows a peaceful rally late on Friday that saw one million Chileans flood the streets to demand economic and political change. 

"I have put all my ministers on notice in order to restructure my cabinet to confront these new demands," Pinera told reporters from the La Moneda presidential palace.

Watch video 01:26

1 million Chileans tell president to listen up or resign

Deadly riots

Protests in Chile began over an increase in subway fares more than a week ago and escalated into riots that have left at least 17 people dead, resulted in more than 7,000 arrests and caused more than $1.4 billion (€1.2 billion) in losses for Chilean businesses.

Earlier in the week, Pinera declared a state of emergency across much of Chile and put the military in charge of security in Santiago and other cities, saying the country was "at war" against vandals.

The move sparked outrage among many in Chile, who said his words and actions reminded them of the country's dark era of military rule under the grip dictator Augusto Pinochet.

State of emergency to be lifted

Speaking with reporters on Saturday morning, Pinera said he would soon lift the state of emergency on Sunday evening as violence and looting has begun to subside.

Pinera this week called for a new "social pact," promising to boost the minimum wage and pensions, abandon fare hikes on public transportation and fix the country's ailing healthcare system.

In a statement Saturday, the military said the city "had tended to normalcy … thanks to the contribution of all of its citizens," and said it would lift a military curfew on the city on Saturday evening.

Watch video 01:51

Protests in Chile continue despite reforms

law/stb (dpa, Reuters)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

South America's protests fueled by 'extreme' social inequality

Ecuador and Chile have been the scenes of anti-government protests in recent weeks, many of which have ended in violence. Is a wave of social protest about to break over all of Latin America? (26.10.2019)  

Santiago protests: 1 million people take part in 'the biggest march in Chile'

Over a million people have taken to the streets demanding President Sebastian Pinera's resignation. Nationwide protests are swelling despite government concessions and a state of emergency. (26.10.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration

DW Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

1 million Chileans tell president to listen up or resign  

Protests in Chile continue despite reforms  

Related content

Chile Krise Protest

Chile's president Pinera unveils social reforms to halt deadly protests 23.10.2019

The president of Chile has announced a series of social reforms after a metro fare hike sparked days of deadly protests. Whether the reforms will stop the general strike planned for Wednesday remains to be seen.

Chile Proteste in Santiago

Chile general strike goes ahead despite Pinera reforms 24.10.2019

A general strike went ahead in Chile, despite President Sebastian Pinera announcing a social reforms package aimed at quelling the protests. Students, copper workers, teachers and healthcare workers joined the march.

Chile Proteste in Santiago

Chile protests explode into violence 21.10.2019

Chile has been rocked by three days of protests, violence and looting. A planned hike in public transportation fares sparked the unrest but now the protests are about much more, like inequality and the cost of living.

Advertisement