News

Chile: Protests and looting erupt despite president's new Cabinet

Protesters in Chile are angry over high inequality, low wages and a thin social safety net. According to a recent poll, some 80% of Chileans did not consider President Pinera's new proposals to be adequate.

A man sets a barricade on fire in a Santiago, Chile protest

Demonstrators in Chile returned to the streets on Monday to reject President Sebastian Pinera's overture to protesters and Cabinet replacements.

Pinera has sought to quell the unrest in his country by acknowledging citizens' concerns and by replacing his entire Cabinet. Following 10 days of street demonstrations, which were sparked by a hike in transportation fees, the Chilean president's popularity has sunk to historic lows.

"Chile has changed and the government must change," Pinera said.

But just hours after the new Cabinet was brought in, thousands of protesters gathered in the capital, Santiago. One group of protesters set fire to a building that houses a fast food restaurant and stores.

Looters targeted a pharmacy, while another group tried to set a subway station on fire. It was a repeat of the vandalism that took place in last week's protests, when dozens of train stations were left shuttered due to fire damage.

"What we are seeing today is no people who want justice or a better Chile, we are seeing people who want destruction and chaos," Minister for the General Secretariat of the Government Karla Rubliar said.

Read more: What's behind wealthy Chile's deadly protests?

"A small group creates the violence. It is some 7,000 people, who have nothing to do with the 1.2 million that marched on Friday," she added, in reference to last week's mobilizations.

A public opinion poll by Chilean firm Cadem, published on Sunday, found 80% of Chileans did not consider Pinera's proposals adequate. This was something that he himself acknowledged in his speech on Monday.

"We know these measures don't solve all the problems, but they're an important first step," Pinera said.

Smoke seen billowing in Santiago from fires set up by protesters

Smoke was seen billowing in Santiago on Monday from fires set by protesters

Cadem's poll showed Pinera's approval rating at a mere 14%, the lowest figure for a Chilean president since the return to democracy.

Although Chile has been an economic and democratic success story in Latin America, having been inducted in the OECD and holding the region's highest score on the UN Human Development Index, the country is also plagued with high inequality.

The top 1% of Chile's population earns 33% of the country's wealth. Many Chileans are angry over low wages and pensions, expensive health care and education.

jcg/dr (AFP, EFE, AP, Reuters)

  • A demonstrator waves a Chilean flag as the troops spread out (Reuters/I. Alvarado)

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    A national protest

    The sight of soldiers on the streets is unsettling for many citizens of a country still haunted by memories of military rule under dictator Augusto Pinochet. Armored personnel carriers drove slowly through the streets deploying heavily-armed troops as violence worsened in the capital, Santiago, and across the country. Here, one demonstrator waves a Chilean flag as the troops spread out.

  • The police chase a demonstrator during clashes (AFP/M. Bernetti)

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    Hundreds of arrests

    Although Chile is one of South America's wealthiest economies, resentment has been rising over increased living costs and the shortcomings of public services. With Santiago engulfed in rioting over several days, security forces and protesters clashed repeatedly.

  • Demonstrators argue with Chilean army soldiers during clashes in Santiago (AFP/M. Bernetti)

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    Widening wealth gap

    The protests began over a planned hike in transport fares last week, but have turned into a movement against Chile's economic model of creeping privatization, low wages and growing inequality.

  • A bus set ablaze (Imago-Images/Aton Chile/S. Cisternas)

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    State of emergency

    Metro stations, buses and businesses were set ablaze as the protests began to turn violent. Soldiers were deployed on the capital's streets for the first time since the military dictatorship ended in 1990, and a state of emergency was imposed. Curfews were also put in place in several other Chilean cities.

  • A protester kicks a tear gas canister

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    Cloud of violence

    Although President Sebastian Pinera canceled the planned hike in subway fares, the violence has only worsened, leading to nearly a dozen deaths. Tear gas has been used against the protesters, and the army confirmed it had shot people dead while chasing looters. Meanwhile, at least three people died when supermarkets were set on fire.

  • A demonstrator holds a sign reading Let's be realistic, let's ask for the impossible

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    Asking for the impossible?

    This demonstrator is holding a sign that reads "Let's be realistic, let's ask for the impossible." After meeting with heads of the legislature and judicial system, President Pinera has pledged to seek "solutions" to "reduce excessive inequalities" in the country. Protesters, however, don't appear to placated.

    Author: Richard Connor


