News

Chile: Protesters burn university, loot church

Tens of thousands have taken to the streets in Santiago in a fresh day of anti-government protests. The local university was set ablaze and a church was looted, with religious iconography burned in the street.

Chile Protest (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Felix)

Around 75,000 people took to the streets in Santiago on Friday as part of ongoing anti-government protests in Chile. Local press reported the mostly peaceful demonstration as the second-largest since the protests broke out three weeks ago.

Hooded protesters also looted a Roman Catholic church in Santiago near the main site of the demonstration. They reportedly dragged statues of Jesus and furniture out onto the street and burned them.

Thousands gathered at Santiago's Plaza Italia square where they chanted and held banners. Smoke billowed from the campus of a nearby university, where protesters started a fire.

Police had previously set up barricades in front of the university to attempt to limit damage.

Read more: Opinion: Latin America needs solidarity

Buildings burn in Santiago (Reuters/J. Silva)

Chileans have been protesting against inequality and corruption

Why are Chileans protesting?

Protests began in the Latin American country in a dispute over a hike in subway fares in October, but have since evolved into an outcry over a wide range of social issues from pensions to government corruption.

Police used water cannon and rubber bullets to disperse protesters on Friday. Recent attempts by President Sebastian Pinera to appease protesters and to threaten them with a clamp down on vandals and looters have apparently not been heeded.

Protesters have renamed the central square "Dignity Plaza."

At least 20 have died and 2,500 have been injured since the protests began.

ed/dr (AP, dpa, AFP)

  • Chile protests against the government

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    Violent reaction

    Protesters seek cover from riot police wielding a baton. The latest protest followed a short break in the wave of demonstrations in which several people have died, forcing the cancellation of two upcoming international summits.

  • Chile protests

    Third week of protests

    In this image, a man is dressed as the the movie character "The Joker" while brandishing a Mapuche indigenous flag. Many Chileans were on a long holiday weekend and the latest protest was relatively small compared to previous efforts.

  • Chile protests in Santiago

    Women join forces for peaceful march

    Dressed in black, marching silently and raising one fist, around a thousand women have demanded justice for those killed during the civil unrest in Chile. Their march started off a day of demonstrations on a long weekend in the Latin American country, expanding later as tens of thousands answered social media calls to match previous protests that attracted more than a million people.

  • A demonstrator waves a Chilean flag as the troops spread out (Reuters/I. Alvarado)

    A national protest

    The sight of soldiers on the streets is unsettling for many citizens of a country still haunted by memories of military rule under dictator Augusto Pinochet. Armored personnel carriers drove slowly through the streets deploying heavily-armed troops as violence worsened in the capital, Santiago, and across the country. Here, one demonstrator waves a Chilean flag as the troops spread out.

  • The police chase a demonstrator during clashes (AFP/M. Bernetti)

    Hundreds of arrests

    Although Chile is one of South America's wealthiest economies, resentment has been rising over increased living costs and the shortcomings of public services. With Santiago engulfed in rioting over several days, security forces and protesters clashed repeatedly.

  • Demonstrators argue with Chilean army soldiers during clashes in Santiago (AFP/M. Bernetti)

    Widening wealth gap

    The protests began over a planned hike in transport fares last week, but have turned into a movement against Chile's economic model of creeping privatization, low wages and growing inequality.

  • A bus set ablaze (Imago-Images/Aton Chile/S. Cisternas)

    State of emergency

    Metro stations, buses and businesses were set ablaze as the protests began to turn violent. Soldiers were deployed on the capital's streets for the first time since the military dictatorship ended in 1990, and a state of emergency was imposed. Curfews were also put in place in several other Chilean cities.

  • A protester kicks a tear gas canister

    Cloud of violence

    Although President Sebastian Pinera canceled the planned hike in subway fares, the violence has only worsened, leading to nearly a dozen deaths. Tear gas has been used against the protesters, and the army confirmed it had shot people dead while chasing looters. Meanwhile, at least three people died when supermarkets were set on fire.

  • A demonstrator holds a sign reading Let's be realistic, let's ask for the impossible

    Asking for the impossible?

    This demonstrator is holding a sign that reads "Let's be realistic, let's ask for the impossible." After meeting with heads of the legislature and judicial system, President Pinera has pledged to seek "solutions" to "reduce excessive inequalities" in the country. Protesters, however, don't appear to placated.

  • Chile protests in Santiago

    Military advance

    A demonstrator gestures as Chilean soldiers advance carrying their weapons, during a protest against the country's state economic model in Santiago. According to the Gini index, the most widely used international measure of inequality - for which the higher the number, the greater the inequality - Chile ranks as the most unequal country among a group of 30 of the world's wealthiest nations.

    Author: Richard Connor


