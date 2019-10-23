Chile general strike goes ahead despite Pinera reforms

Tens of thousands of Chileans marched in Santiago, the capital city, as well as elsewhere in the country on Wednesday.

Students and trade union leaders headed the demonstration, which took place even though President Sebastian Pinera announced a series of social reforms in a bid to quell days of violent protests. Protesters waved banners and national flags and shouted "Chile has woken up."

Tens of thousands gathered in Chile's capital to protest the state's economic model

The first day of the two-day general strike was largely peaceful.

Some protesters erected flaming barricades and clashed with riot police. Police deployed water cannon and fired rubber bullets and tear gas at the protesters.

Two supermarkets were set on fire in the north of Chile, and a hotel was looted near Italia square in Santiago, broadcaster 24 Horas reported.

The general strike in Santiago was largely peaceful, but protesters set a supermarket on fire in Antofagasta

Chile's largest copper union joins protest

Codelco, the Chilean state mining company, had to shut one mine and drastically reduce operations at a smelter, after workers joined the strike. Six of Codelco's eight divisions were carrying on with the "majority of their operations," the company said in a statement.

The Copper Workers Federation (FTC), which unionizes workers from Codelco, announced late on Tuesday that its workers would join the strike.

Police used a water cannon and fired rubber bullets at Chileans participating in the general strike

FTC and the National Grouping of Fiscal Employees, among other unions, continued to back the strike, even after Pinera had announced a social reform package on Tuesday.

The trade unionists who called the two-day strike want Pinera to discuss the proposed social reforms with grassroots organizations and for him to remove soldiers from the streets.

Reforms announced by Pinera on Tuesday include an increase to a monthly pension, raising the minimum wage and canceling a 92% rise in electricity rates due to take effect next month.

A demonstrator shows a bullet case in Santiago. Security forces face criticism for use of excessive violence against protesters

Concerns over state violence

About 20,000 soldiers are patrolling the streets, nearly 200 people have been injured and some 5,000 have been arrested in the six days of protests.

The UN and human rights groups have expressed concerns about excess force used by police and military after the government ordered a military curfew.

The demonstrations began after students protested the government's decision to increase subway fares in the capital.

The fair-hike was canceled but Chileans continued protesting widespread inequality across the country.

Chile's deadly protests — in pictures A national protest The sight of soldiers on the streets is unsettling for many citizens of a country still haunted by memories of military rule under dictator Augusto Pinochet. Armored personnel carriers drove slowly through the streets deploying heavily-armed troops as violence worsened in the capital, Santiago, and across the country. Here, one demonstrator waves a Chilean flag as the troops spread out.

Chile's deadly protests — in pictures Hundreds of arrests Although Chile is one of South America's wealthiest economies, resentment has been rising over increased living costs and the shortcomings of public services. With Santiago engulfed in rioting over several days, security forces and protesters clashed repeatedly.

Chile's deadly protests — in pictures Widening wealth gap The protests began over a planned hike in transport fares last week, but have turned into a movement against Chile's economic model of creeping privatization, low wages and growing inequality.

Chile's deadly protests — in pictures State of emergency Metro stations, buses and businesses were set ablaze as the protests began to turn violent. Soldiers were deployed on the capital's streets for the first time since the military dictatorship ended in 1990, and a state of emergency was imposed. Curfews were also put in place in several other Chilean cities.

Chile's deadly protests — in pictures Cloud of violence Although President Sebastian Pinera canceled the planned hike in subway fares, the violence has only worsened, leading to nearly a dozen deaths. Tear gas has been used against the protesters, and the army confirmed it had shot people dead while chasing looters. Meanwhile, at least three people died when supermarkets were set on fire.

Chile's deadly protests — in pictures Asking for the impossible? This demonstrator is holding a sign that reads "Let's be realistic, let's ask for the impossible." After meeting with heads of the legislature and judicial system, President Pinera has pledged to seek "solutions" to "reduce excessive inequalities" in the country. Protesters, however, don't appear to placated. Author: Richard Connor



kmm/se (dpa, AP, Reuters)

