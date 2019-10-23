Chile general strike goes ahead despite Pinera reforms

A general strike went ahead in Chile, despite President Sebastian Pinera announcing a social reforms package aimed at quelling the protests. Students, copper workers, teachers and healthcare workers joined the march.
Tens of thousands of Chileans marched in Santiago, the capital city, as well as elsewhere in the country on Wednesday.
Students and trade union leaders headed the demonstration, which took place even though President Sebastian Pinera announced a series of social reforms in a bid to quell days of violent protests. Protesters waved banners and national flags and shouted "Chile has woken up."
The first day of the two-day general strike was largely peaceful.
Some protesters erected flaming barricades and clashed with riot police. Police deployed water cannon and fired rubber bullets and tear gas at the protesters.
Two supermarkets were set on fire in the north of Chile, and a hotel was looted near Italia square in Santiago, broadcaster 24 Horas reported.
The general strike in Santiago was largely peaceful, but protesters set a supermarket on fire in Antofagasta
Chile's largest copper union joins protest
Codelco, the Chilean state mining company, had to shut one mine and drastically reduce operations at a smelter, after workers joined the strike. Six of Codelco's eight divisions were carrying on with the "majority of their operations," the company said in a statement.
The Copper Workers Federation (FTC), which unionizes workers from Codelco, announced late on Tuesday that its workers would join the strike.
FTC and the National Grouping of Fiscal Employees, among other unions, continued to back the strike, even after Pinera had announced a social reform package on Tuesday.
The trade unionists who called the two-day strike want Pinera to discuss the proposed social reforms with grassroots organizations and for him to remove soldiers from the streets.
Reforms announced by Pinera on Tuesday include an increase to a monthly pension, raising the minimum wage and canceling a 92% rise in electricity rates due to take effect next month.
A demonstrator shows a bullet case in Santiago. Security forces face criticism for use of excessive violence against protesters
Concerns over state violence
About 20,000 soldiers are patrolling the streets, nearly 200 people have been injured and some 5,000 have been arrested in the six days of protests.
The UN and human rights groups have expressed concerns about excess force used by police and military after the government ordered a military curfew.
The demonstrations began after students protested the government's decision to increase subway fares in the capital.
The fair-hike was canceled but Chileans continued protesting widespread inequality across the country.
kmm/se (dpa, AP, Reuters)
