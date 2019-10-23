 Chile general strike goes ahead despite Pinera reforms | News | DW | 24.10.2019

News

Chile general strike goes ahead despite Pinera reforms

A general strike went ahead in Chile, despite President Sebastian Pinera announcing a social reforms package aimed at quelling the protests. Students, copper workers, teachers and healthcare workers joined the march.

Watch video 01:51

Protests in Chile continue despite reforms

Tens of thousands of Chileans marched in Santiago, the capital city, as well as elsewhere in the country on Wednesday. 

Students and trade union leaders headed the demonstration, which took place even though President Sebastian Pinera announced a series of social reforms in a bid to quell days of violent protests. Protesters waved banners and national flags and shouted "Chile has woken up."

A crowd of protesters in Santiago, waving banners and national flags

Tens of thousands gathered in Chile's capital to protest the state's economic model

The first day of the two-day general strike was largely peaceful.

Some protesters erected flaming barricades and clashed with riot police. Police deployed water cannon and fired rubber bullets and tear gas at the protesters.

Two supermarkets were set on fire in the north of Chile, and a hotel was looted near Italia square in Santiago, broadcaster 24 Horas reported.

A supermarket ablaze in Antofagasta

The general strike in Santiago was largely peaceful, but protesters set a supermarket on fire in Antofagasta

Read more: Opinion: Chile protests shine light on economic inequality

Chile's largest copper union joins protest

Codelco, the Chilean state mining company, had to shut one mine and drastically reduce operations at a smelter, after workers joined the strike. Six of Codelco's eight divisions were carrying on with the "majority of their operations," the company said in a statement.

The Copper Workers Federation (FTC), which unionizes workers from Codelco, announced late on Tuesday that its workers would join the strike.

Police use a water cannon against protesters in Santiago

Police used a water cannon and fired rubber bullets at Chileans participating in the general strike

FTC and the National Grouping of Fiscal Employees, among other unions, continued to back the strike, even after Pinera had announced a social reform package on Tuesday.

The trade unionists who called the two-day strike want Pinera to discuss the proposed social reforms with grassroots organizations and for him to remove soldiers from the streets.

Reforms announced by Pinera on Tuesday include an increase to a monthly pension, raising the minimum wage and canceling a 92% rise in electricity rates due to take effect next month.

Read more: What's behind wealthy Chile's deadly protests?

A demonstrator shows a bullet case in Santiago

A demonstrator shows a bullet case in Santiago. Security forces face criticism for use of excessive violence against protesters

Concerns over state violence

About 20,000 soldiers are patrolling the streets, nearly 200 people have been injured and some 5,000 have been arrested in the six days of protests.

The UN and human rights groups have expressed concerns about excess force used by police and military  after the government ordered a military curfew.

The demonstrations began after students protested the government's decision to increase subway fares in the capital.

The fair-hike was canceled but Chileans continued protesting widespread inequality across the country.

  • A demonstrator waves a Chilean flag as the troops spread out (Reuters/I. Alvarado)

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    A national protest

    The sight of soldiers on the streets is unsettling for many citizens of a country still haunted by memories of military rule under dictator Augusto Pinochet. Armored personnel carriers drove slowly through the streets deploying heavily-armed troops as violence worsened in the capital, Santiago, and across the country. Here, one demonstrator waves a Chilean flag as the troops spread out.

  • The police chase a demonstrator during clashes (AFP/M. Bernetti)

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    Hundreds of arrests

    Although Chile is one of South America's wealthiest economies, resentment has been rising over increased living costs and the shortcomings of public services. With Santiago engulfed in rioting over several days, security forces and protesters clashed repeatedly.

  • Demonstrators argue with Chilean army soldiers during clashes in Santiago (AFP/M. Bernetti)

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    Widening wealth gap

    The protests began over a planned hike in transport fares last week, but have turned into a movement against Chile's economic model of creeping privatization, low wages and growing inequality.

  • A bus set ablaze (Imago-Images/Aton Chile/S. Cisternas)

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    State of emergency

    Metro stations, buses and businesses were set ablaze as the protests began to turn violent. Soldiers were deployed on the capital's streets for the first time since the military dictatorship ended in 1990, and a state of emergency was imposed. Curfews were also put in place in several other Chilean cities.

  • A protester kicks a tear gas canister

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    Cloud of violence

    Although President Sebastian Pinera canceled the planned hike in subway fares, the violence has only worsened, leading to nearly a dozen deaths. Tear gas has been used against the protesters, and the army confirmed it had shot people dead while chasing looters. Meanwhile, at least three people died when supermarkets were set on fire.

  • A demonstrator holds a sign reading Let's be realistic, let's ask for the impossible

    Chile's deadly protests — in pictures

    Asking for the impossible?

    This demonstrator is holding a sign that reads "Let's be realistic, let's ask for the impossible." After meeting with heads of the legislature and judicial system, President Pinera has pledged to seek "solutions" to "reduce excessive inequalities" in the country. Protesters, however, don't appear to placated.

    Author: Richard Connor


kmm/se (dpa, AP, Reuters)

