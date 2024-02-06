Chile: Former President Pinera dies in helicopter crash

Sebastian Pinera was one of four people traveling in a helicopter that crashed in the southern town of Lago Ranco. Pinera was president twice, most recently leaving office in 2022.

Former Chilean President Sebastian Pinera has died in a helicopter crash, Interior Minister Carolina Toha confirmed on Tuesday.

The former president's office said that Pinera's body had been recovered.

"It is with deep regret that we announce the death of the former president of the Republic of Chile," Toha said. "He will have all the honors and recognition that he deserves."

The former president's office said: "Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course. We are grateful for the massive outpouring of affection we have received during these bitter hours."

Three days of mourning

Chile's current president, Gabriel Boric, declared three days of mourning with a funeral set for Friday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chile's national disaster agency SENAPRAD confirmed a helicopter had crashed in the southern town of Lago Ranco, with one dead and three injured, but gave no details as to who was on board.

Pinera twice served as president. His first stint came between 2010 and 2014, while his second time in office was from 2018 to 2022.

Condolences from across Latin America

Latin American neighbors quickly rushed to offer Chile condolences.

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou praised his former Chilean counterpart, saying: "I met President Pinera several years ago. He always had a positive attitude towards Uruguay and personally." He thanked Pinera and Chile for help arranging the delivery of vaccines during the COVID pandemic.

The office of the President of Argentina, Javier Milei, described Pinera as "an outstanding architect and promoter of the strategic relationship between our countries as well as a defender of the historical values of friendship and solidarity shared by both peoples."

Brazilian president Luis Inacio Lula Da Silva spoke of his surprise at the news. "We worked together to strengthen the relationship between our countries, and always had a good dialogue when we were both presidents and also when we were not. Very sad that he passed away so abruptly. My condolences to his family and friends."

Mexico’s former president Felipe Calderon, meanwhile, said: "It pains me deeply to learn of the death of my friend Sebastian Pinera. His family loses an exemplary husband and father, and Chile, one of its best presidents."

Elsewhere, Paraguay’s ex-president Mario Abdo said his former counterpart had always been a supporter of the region.

"Just yesterday we were on a video call with a group of former presidents. We are deeply shocked by this sad news. My solidarity to the entire Pinera family and the Chilean people."

Ivan Duque, Colombia’s former president, called Pinera a unique leader and "a friend like few others who always supported Colombia."

km/jsi (AFP, EFE, Reuters)