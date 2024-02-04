Chile: Forest fires kill dozens, destroy homes

Intense wildfires in central Chile have left more than 40 dead. President Gabriel Boric described the blazes as a "really very difficult" situation.

Firefighters battled dozens of forest fires in central Chile on Saturday, with the blazes having left at least 46 people dead so far, President Gabriel Boric said.

More than 1,000 homes were destroyed, according to the government. Boric warned the death toll is likely to rise.

"Given the conditions of the tragedy, the number of victims is sure to increase over the next few hours," Boric said. "The situation is really very difficult."

Boric wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that he has ordered to deploy more military units to tackles the fires and asked citizens to cooperate with emergency teams as well.

He offered his condolences to the families of those who died in the fires in the post too.

Some 92 fires in the center and south

There were 92 fires burning in the center and south of the country, where temperatures have been unusually high this week, Interior Minister Carolina Toha said.

The deadliest fires were in the central region of Valparaíso, home to more than a million people.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

rm/sri (Reuters, AP)