 Chile cancels Asia-Pacific and COP25 summits | News | DW | 30.10.2019

News

Chile cancels Asia-Pacific and COP25 summits

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera has cited ongoing protests as the reason for cancelling the upcoming international summits. The APEC and COP25 conferences were scheduled to take place in a few weeks' time.

Riot police in Chile (Reuters/E. Garrido)

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced on Wednesday that his country will no longer host the upcoming Asia-Pacific and environmental conferences in November and December as planned. Pinera cited ongoing violent protests that have plagued the country for weeks as the reason for the APEC and COP25 summit cancelations.

Watch video 01:26

1 million Chileans tell president to listen up or resign

js/aw (dpa, Reuters)

Sebastian Piñera, Präsident von Chile

