Chile cancels Asia-Pacific and COP25 summits

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced on Wednesday that his country will no longer host the upcoming Asia-Pacific and environmental conferences in November and December as planned. Pinera cited ongoing violent protests that have plagued the country for weeks as the reason for the APEC and COP25 summit cancelations.
