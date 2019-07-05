Chile: Armed robbers steal $15 million in Santiago airport heist

An armed group of between seven and 10 men stole €1 million ($1.2 million) and $14 million in cash from an armored truck at Santiago International Airport in Chile, police said.

The robbers, armed with rifles and pistols, arrived in the airport's cargo area in two vehicles and ambushed the truck, threatening the two security guards inside, according to police. The guards were injured in the heist.

The group managed to get away and police were in pursuit.

The heist was one of the biggest in the country's history. In 2017, a cash shipment of $19 million was stolen from the offices of a transport company just outside the Chilean capital. Santiago Airport was also the target of a similar raid in 2014 worth $10 million, a heist that became known locally as the "theft of the country."

