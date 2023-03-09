  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Women's Day
A police officer guards a gate at the Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago on March 8, 2023, after the failed robbery of more than 32 million US dollars from an armored van which had just picked the money from a Latam Airline plane arriving from Miami.
Chilean authorities say an alleged robber and a security official were killed during a shootout during an attempted heist of an aircraft in SantiagoImage: Karin Pozo/AFP/Getty Images
CrimeChile

Chile: 2 killed in attempted heist at Santiago airport

2 hours ago

Authorities said one alleged robber and one security official have been killed in a shootout in the Chilean capital. The robbers were "heavily armed," according to authorities.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OQ8H

Two people were killed at an airport in Chilean capital Santiago following an alleged heist attempt on Wednesday.

The two dead were a security officer and an alleged robber.

Authorities said that this was an attempted heist of more than $32 million (€30 million) in cash aboard a Latam Airlines aircraft from Miami.

The money was to be transferred to an armored truck and then distributed to several banks in Chile.

What else do we know about the attempted heist?

Around 10 heavily armed robbers reached the runway at the Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport, Interior Subsecretary Manuel Monsalve said.

There was a shootout between the robbers and security officials of Chile's civil aviation authority (DGAC).

Having been thwarted, the rest of the robbers fled and set fire to two of their vehicles on a highway nearby. The robbers remain at large and a manhunt is under way.

"The brave action by [security] officials frustrated the robbery," Monsalve said. He noted that the robbers  were "highly organized" and "heavily armed."

Video posted on social media appeared to show bullet holes in a Delta plane that was parked next to the targeted aircraft.

DGAC chief Raul Jorquera said that the robbers entered through a "point far from routine aeronautical activity," after which security was alerted.

"There was no risk to passengers," he said.

Action needed to prevent a repeat

The attempted heist "will undoubtedly lead us to revise processes, protocols that must be improved," Jorquera said. "It forces us to rethink many things."

President Gabriel Boric said of the attempted robbery: "We know that security is a problem and when there's insecurity, everything else wobbles."

Boric vowed that his government would work to find and prosecute those responsible for violent crimes in Chile.

The airport in Santiago was also targeted in 2020, when thieves stole some $15 million from a warehouse at the facilities.

sdi/jsi (AP, EFE, dpa, Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Forest fires in Chile

Wildfires burn Chilean forests, killing 23

Wildfires burn Chilean forests, killing 23

Forest fires in Chile, sparked amid a scorching summer heat wave, have killed one firefighter and injured at least eight others. Three regions have declared states of emergency
Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 5, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Loads of ammunition are seen piled in an artillery position nearby Bakhmut

Ukraine updates: EU agrees to start joint arms procurement

Politics13 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Ordinary Tunisians protesting against racism in Tunis.

Fighting racism in Tunisia 1 bag of groceries at a time

Fighting racism in Tunisia 1 bag of groceries at a time

Politics17 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

An aerial view of China's aircraft carrier, The Liaoning, battle group

How are China's neighbors viewing Beijing's military plans?

How are China's neighbors viewing Beijing's military plans?

Politics11 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Woman sitting at a laptop

How a German firm is attempting to bridge gender pay gap

How a German firm is attempting to bridge gender pay gap

Business13 hours ago02:38 min
More from Germany

Europe

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, man at a lectern speaks into a microphone and points into the audience with his finger.

Who is Erdogan challenger Kilicdaroglu?

Who is Erdogan challenger Kilicdaroglu?

Politics15 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein

Baerbock calls on Iran to stop attacks on Iraqi territory

Baerbock calls on Iran to stop attacks on Iraqi territory

PoliticsMarch 7, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A woman codes on a laptop

Women in tech: 'The bias is real'

Women in tech: 'The bias is real'

Business19 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A new apartment building is constructed amid jungle along the coast of Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

GlobalizationMarch 6, 202306:38 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage