Children worst affected with mpox outbreak in DRC

Mariel Müller | Guerchom Ndebo
August 22, 2024

The resurgence of mpox has sparked global concern, particularly with the emergence of a more deadly variant. The current outbreak is posing a serious challenge in the Democratic Republic of Congo, especially for children. DW's Mariel Müller reports.

